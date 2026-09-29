Police Blotter, September 18 - 22, 2026

Anacortes Police Sep. 29 2026 3 minutes read

Police this week responded to a complaint of kids vandalizing a hallway with glue sticks and one officer chased down a motorist from town to south Fidalgo, including three trips around a roundabout.

Friday, September 18, 2026

An officer was on patrol driving east on Highway 20 Spur and observed a vehicle with a driver-side taillight not illuminated. A Department of Licensing check revealed that the vehicle had been sold, had no registered owner listed, but also that the vehicle did have an address registered. The officer pulled next to the vehicle to inform the driver of the inoperable taillight, and the driver continued south on Highway 20. The officer conducted a traffic stop, and the driver pulled off at Country Corner. As the officer placed his vehicle in park, the driver accelerated and exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed. The officer activated his emergency lights and followed the vehicle. They ended up in the Gibraltar-Road roundabout, circling three times and then heading south on Highway 20. The driver increased his speed to about 60 miles per hour to Campbell Lake Road. The officer observed him passing vehicles while crossing double yellow lines and driving faster than 80 miles per hour. The officer discontinued following the man and drove to the address the vehicle was registered to, discovering the vehicle parked there. Officers found clothing and shoes in front of the car and noted that the driver had likely departed on foot. They contacted the residents of the home, revealed to be the driver’s grandparents. The officer reached the man via phone, and he denied being at the house, even though his grandparents said he had been there. He again denied being there but asked, hypothetically, how much trouble the person driving would be in. The man continued to deny involvement and ended the call. His grandfather revealed that his grandson had told him that he fled due to being afraid of receiving a DUI. The man eventually admitted via phone that he had driven away from the officer. He was charged via summons.

Saturday, September 19, 2026

The reporting party called to report that his brother was calling, texting and leaving voicemails constantly on his and their parents’ phones. The reporting party stated that there were no threats and asked the responding officer to talk to the brother. The officer did so, and the brother said he would cut back on contacting them, as he was just trying to get a PIN so he could change his phone number to a new plan. The reporting party stated he would get a no-contact order.

Monday, September 21, 2026

An officer responded to a malicious mischief complaint in the 1000 block of 26th Street. The reporting party advised that two juveniles had just vandalized a hallway with glue sticks. The reporting party advised that the boys did not live there but were associated with people who lived in rooms at the location. The officer documented the damage. The investigation continues.

Tuesday, September 22, 2026

An officer was dispatched to a trespassing complaint in the 900 block of 11th Street. Dispatch advised that a man who had previously been trespassed was back on the premises. The manager explained that the man had already been trespassed and that he had been seen leaving the store carrying drinks and food. The manager provided video footage, and the officer positively identified the man. Officers cited the man for first-degree criminal trespass.

A security officer contacted 911 to report that a man needed trespass from the Port of Anacortes. Officers learned that the man had been allowed into the port restroom, where the man subsequently passed out near drug paraphernalia, which he claimed he was not connected to. Officers completed trespass paperwork.