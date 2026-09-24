Former Island Health employee returns as Interim CEO

Anacortes Now Sep. 24 2026 Sep. 24 2026 2 minutes read

Former Island Health employee Inna Makievsky has been hired as Interim CEO starting on October 10.

Makievsky, MSN, RN, MBA, NEA-BC, CPXP, FACHE, returns to Island Health with an established track record in the organization, having previously served as Interim Chief Nursing Officer and Interim Quality Director, where she led system-wide safety and quality initiatives across the district.

Makievsky brings more than two decades of acute care executive leadership, most recently serving as CEO of The Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur, Texas, where she recruited orthopedic and general surgeons to expand hospital services, rebuilt community and physician relationships through a reconstituted hospital Advisory Board and a newly established Patient-Family Advisory Council, and engaged directly with local government and business leaders through the Port Arthur mayor's office and Chamber of Commerce. Earlier in her career, she led a hospital-wide turnaround as Interim CEO of White Rock Medical Center in Dallas, guiding the organization through an $18 million financial recovery following bankruptcy while rebuilding emergency department, hospitalist, and critical care physician coverage.

Throughout her career, Makievsky has prioritized quality care for the communities she served as well as physician partnership, establishing Physician/Nursing Leadership Councils and peer review processes. She has worked closely with Chief Medical Officers and Medical Executive Committees on quality data, sepsis and chest pain protocols, and patient throughput. She has also brought a strong public health and equity focus to her work, including leading Washington State Medicaid Incentive Plan initiatives covering language access, naloxone distribution, and workplace violence prevention.

Makievsky holds a Master of Business Administration from Indiana Wesleyan University, a Master of Science in Nursing Administration and is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Nursing Practice, both from Capella University. She is board certified in Executive Nursing Practice (NEA-BC), a Certified Patient Experience Professional (CPXP), and a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).

"Inna is a proven leader who already knows our organization, our providers, and our community. That continuity matters during a transition like this. Her operational experience and track record of building strong physician, nursing and community partnerships make her exactly the right person to guide Island Health while we conduct a thorough search for our next permanent CEO," said Board President Lynne Lang, PhD.

Island Health has started a nationwide search for a full-time CEO to replace Elise Cutter who was with the organization for 22 years, serving the last five as the CEO.