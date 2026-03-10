Update: Shooting Victims are Adults

Anacortes Now Mar. 10 2026 1 minute read

Two adults are dead following a shooting at a home on K Avenue in Anacortes, according to Anacortes Police.

Police found the two adults deceased in the home at 15th Street and K Avenue after someone called 911 at 6:24am Tuesday.

Neighbors and county property records indicate the home's owners are Bruce and Mitzi Flournoy, but police have not confirmed the identities of the deceased nor who the suspect may be in the shooting. Neighbors said several children live in the home, along with adults.

Other details remain scarce, but Anacortes Police said there is no danger to the public, indicating the shooter may have been residing in the home.

An early police statement read, " The scene is still being processed, and this is an ongoing investigation. We will release more information once APD detectives have completed that investigation."

And, a police spokesman said more information may not be available for several hours.