Police Blotter, February 20 - 25, 2026

This week, Anacortes Police dealt with a hand grenade at a home for sale, a robbery at a diner and a bank fraud case.

Friday, February 20, 2026

The reporting party advised that a “sketchy” male subject was in the bathroom at an Anacortes coffee shop for a long time. Officers arrived and contacted subject, who advised that he was using the bathroom because of an upset stomach. The business requested that he leave and he did so without issue.

An officer was dispatched to a suspicious complaint in the 800 block of 23rd Street. A real estate agent called and advised that she was trying to sell a home and found a grenade in the attached garage. The homeowner had passed away, and she is the estate representative. The responding officer had dispatch ask the reporting party to leave the area, and a K-9 officer and the responding officer spoke to her later. Inside the detached garage, the officers observed a pineapple-style hand grenade with a pin sitting on a window seal. Washington State Patrol ordinance disposal responded and advised that the object was inert and had a modified device on top of the grenade. WSP took possession of the item for destruction.

Saturday, February 21, 2026

Dispatch advised of a fraud complaint in the APD lobby in which a man wanted to speak to an officer about money missing from his checking account. The man advised that $10,000 was missing from his account all due to electronic transactions. He had filed a fraud claim and said the money was taken incrementally, apparently by multiple people. The transactions have occurred since mid-December. The officer asked the man to report the fraud to IC3.gov and documented the incident.

Sunday, February 22, 2026

An Anacortes woman reported that a door had been removed from her mother’s home and windows were broken. Officers performed an interior check and determined that it was clear. Several windows were broken and all the doors were locked. The residence had been vacant for some time. The home contained personal belongings and had flooring tiles. It appeared that about $4,000 worth of flooring tiles were taken. The responding officer documented the theft and provided the corresponding case number.

Monday, February 23, 2026

An officer was dispatched to a reported vehicle prowl in the 2200 block of 37th Court. The reporting party noticed a subject prowling his vehicle between 0330 and 0440 that morning. The officer responded and arrived, learning that the reporting party’s son’s vehicle was prowled at some point the previous night. The responding officer collected video footage from nearby houses and distributed it to local law enforcement. About $150 in tools were taken from the truck.

Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Dispatch advised of a traffic enforcement complaint around D Avenue and 32nd Street in which a driver swerved into oncoming traffic. Officers ran the registration through dispatch and learned where the vehicle’s owner, an Anacortes man, resided. They responded to the residence and found the owner outside urinating on the front driver’s tire. The man agreed to perform field sobriety tests and was determined to not be under the influence of anything. The man had warrants out of Anacortes and Oak Harbor for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Officers completed book-and-release paperwork and released the man. The responding officer requested a driver evaluation for the man due to his reported driving behavior.

Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Officers responded to a robbery complaint at an Anacortes convenience store. The reporting party, a retail cashier, advised that a man had spent time at the store, consumed items without paying for them and then attempted to pay for some when he was confronted by the cashier for taking and eating items. He was then confronted by the cashier, and the suspect slapped a cooked container of ramen and hot water at the cashier. Officers determined that he had consumed a hot dog, chicken ramen and Funyuns and had taken a Dr. Pepper with him when he angrily left after the ramen-slapping. Officers contacted the man down the street and placed him under arrest. He admitted to the incident with the noodles. Officers found methamphetamine, a Glock BB pistol, and drug paraphernalia on his person during a search. Officers submitted charging paperwork for second-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance. An officer transported the man to Skagit County jail.