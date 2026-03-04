Monthly Artwalk this Friday

Anacortes Now Mar. 4 2026 2 minutes read

image: Ferry Dock by Robin Weiss, at Scott Milo Gallery

Head downtown Friday night for the monthly Artwalk.

Locations:

Rockfish Grill, 320 Commercial Ave

Anacortes Music Project presents “Ebb Slack and Flood” on stage. Join us from 7:30pm – 10pm!

Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave

Enjoy landscape oils by Robin Weiss; a variety of oils by Lorna Libert, both large and small; landscape oils by Rowan

Carey; very realistic pastels by Bithia Bjurman; oils by Donna Nevitt Radtke and hand-turned wood bowls by Ron Radtke. We also have a great selection of new jewelry, glass, sculptures and custom tables.

The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery, 1010 5th Street

Visit the studios above Scott Milo Gallery and see boldly painted florals and interior still lifes in oil by Cathy Schoenberg and sculpted oils by Michael Clough and paintings by Marietta Harrigan. Climb the stairs and see exciting paintings, prints and sculptures in the foyer.

Adrift Restaurant, 510 Commercial Ave

Adrift is featuring paintings by Annie Haynes. Annie paints the scenes from our region in many different mediums including landscapes, birds and seascapes.

Burton Jewelers, 620 Commercial Ave

Celebrating 96 years in business, Burtons is featuring special work by local artist, Kathleen Faulkner, in addition to instore specials and gifts.

Found and Foraged Fibers, 619 Commercial Ave, Mezzanine Level (new merchant)

Found and Foraged Fibers specializes in eco printing and natural dyeing, creating beautiful and unique wearable art that keeps us close to nature and aligned with the seasons. Special of the night: 8x10 prints for $25.

MoonWater Arts, 702 Commercial Ave

MoonWater Arts is excited to bring you beautiful handcrafted wares from many NEW artists during our March First Friday Art Walk. New stunning glass, jewelry, metal, fiber art and more. Stop by and enjoy a lovely early evening as we celebrate art made by local artists as well as artists throughout the country. See you soon!!!