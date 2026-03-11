Local Shooting was apparent Murder-Suicide

Anacortes Now Mar. 11 2026 1 minute read

Anacortes Police say a 61-year-old male is suspected of killing a 57-year-old woman, then killing himself, at their home on K Avenue on Tuesday. Their bodies were first reported to police in a 6:24 am call to police.

Police arrived shortly after the call and found the two deceased with apparent gunshot wounds. While Police have not yet identified the shooter or victim, the home is owned by Bruce and Mitzi Flournoy., who have also been mentioned in social media posts. A Police statement said other occupants of the home were not harmed.

When they arrived on scene, police closed K Avenue between 14th and 15th streets.

The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab and Skagit County Coroner both responded to the scene, and their full reports are pending, according to APD.

K Avenue was reopened once the on-scene portion of the investigation was completed.

Anacortes Police said their investigation is ongoing, and said they expect to release more information once associated investigative reports are available.