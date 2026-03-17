Police Blotter, March 6 - 10, 2026

Anacortes Police Mar. 17 2026 3 minutes read

In this week’s Anacortes Police Blotter: a crash on Highway 20 near Sharpe’s Corner, theft of donuts from a grocery store, and noisy resident at a local hotel.

Friday, March 6, 2026

An officer was dispatched to a theft in progress at an Anacortes grocery store. An employee at the store advised that a man had grabbed a box of raspberry donuts and departed on foot without paying. Dispatch advised that the store wanted the man trespassed. While en route to the scene and traveling north on O Avenue, the responding officer noticed five individuals running across O Avenue. Numerous individuals flagged down the officer and advised that the suspect was running westbound. Officers then contacted the man at the intersection of 12th Street and N Avenue. Representatives from the store confirmed that he was the person who stole the donuts. Skagit County jail declined to take the man for his theft charge and multiple warrants. Officers completed book-and-release paperwork, collected statements from store employees, and trespassed the man from the store. The donuts were returned to the store.

Saturday, March 7, 2026

Officers were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle accident on westbound Highway 20 Spur near Fidalgo Bay Road. The reporting party advised that a pickup truck had struck the median and was blocking one lane of travel on the highway. The reporting party said there were two subjects outside the vehicle. Officers responded and observed the silver pickup truck blocking the lefthand lane of Highway 20 Spur. Officers took note of the damage and a pile of vomit on the ground near the truck’s driver side. Officers confirmed that the vehicle was registered to an Anacortes man. Officers subsequently observed a white pickup truck on Fidalgo Bay Road that appeared to be picking up two pedestrians. The vehicle was registered to the father of the man who owns the wrecked truck. The man admitted to having driven the truck and falling asleep at the wheel on Highway 20 Spur, resulting in the collision. He said he had not taken any prescription medications but had drunk one beer earlier. The man said he and his girlfriend had left the scene because the vehicle was in an unsafe place and apologized for leaving, and said he had not thought of calling 911 at the time. Officers performed standardized field sobriety tests, and the man consented to a preliminary breath test, and officers ultimately placed him under arrest for DUI before releasing him to his father.

Sunday, March 8, 2026

The reporting party advised that a resident in a room at a local hotel was drinking and causing noise complaints. The reporting party advised that this was an ongoing issue with the man, who is employed by and living at the hotel. Officers contacted the man, who was playing video games with headphones on. He was told to be quiet and agreed to lower his voice after some discussion with officers. He complained about his neighbors yelling and banging on the wall.

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

An Anacortes woman advised that she had found a broken C02 pellet pistol in a bush while out walking her dog. APD officers collected the pistol and disposed of it.