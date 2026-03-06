New School Superintendent Picked

The Anacortes School Board today picked Dr. James Everett as the next School Superintendent for Anacortes. He has led the Meridian School District in Laurel, north of Bellingham, for eight years.

Dr. Everett will officially begin his tenure on July 1, pending contract negotiations.

He has more than 30 years of experience as a teacher, coach, principal, and superintendent.

Dr Everett will take over from current Superintendent, Dr. Carl Bruner, who was hired as an interim superintendent for one year following the resignation of Dr. Justin Irish last summer.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Everett to Anacortes,” said Board President Jennie Beltramini. “Dr. Everett's deep roots in Northwest Washington and his genuine belief that strong schools grow from strong communities make him a natural fit for Anacortes. From the very beginning of this process, it was clear that he shares our community's vision, that every child deserves to feel known, supported, and ready for their futures. His experience, his heart for students, and his collaborative spirit are exactly what Anacortes needs as we look ahead. This is a wonderful day for our district, and the future is bright. We couldn't be more excited to welcome him.”

No one from Anacortes applied for the Superintendent position.

Dr. Everett shared, “It is a true honor to be selected as the next superintendent of Anacortes School District. Anacortes has a strong tradition of community pride, educational excellence, and opportunity for students, and I am excited to join the board, staff, families, and community in continuing to build a destination district where every student is known, supported, and inspired. I am also deeply grateful for my time in Meridian. The relationships and shared work with students, staff, and families there have meant a great deal to me, and I carry that experience and appreciation forward.”

Dr. Everett's bio says began his career teaching and coaching, where he learned the power of belonging, teamwork and perseverance. Those experiences shaped his belief that schools are the heart of a community. As Superintendent of Meridian School District since 2018, he has strengthened early learning opportunities, expanded student supports and built partnerships that help students transition into college, careers and community roles.

He serves as chair of the Washington Schools Risk Management Pool Board and advocates through WASA and AASA. He is a member of Superintendents United in Partnership for Equitable Schools (SUPES) working to reform K12 funding and serves as a WASA Early Career Superintendent Mentor. A longtime Rural Education Center member, he champions the needs of small districts. This engagement informs and strengthens his leadership at every level.

Recognized by WASA, NEA, AWSP, and WSSDA, James leads with integrity, stewardship, and an unwavering commitment to ensuring every child belongs and succeeds.