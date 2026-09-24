Police Blotter, September 11 - 17, 2026

Anacortes Police Sep. 24 2026 2 minutes read

Friday, September 11, 2026

Skagit Transit reported an elderly man near the bus stop at 18th Street and Commercial Avenue who appeared to be having trouble walking. Officers contacted a man who appeared unwell and lethargic. Paramedics evaluated him and transported him to Island Health.

Sunday, September 13, 2026

There was a report of a man with an angle-grinder possibly stealing a bike near Island Health. It was mentioned that this man was associated to a truck with bike parts on it. An officer contacted a man matching this description in the 1000 block of 26th Street, who identified himself and stated he was working on his bikes and not stealing anything. The officer called the reporting party to gather more information and determined that no crime had been committed.

Tuesday, September 15, 2026

An officer was dispatched to a malicious mischief complaint in the 1000 block of Commercial Avenue. The reporting party advised that there was graffiti damage on a business and that it had occurred sometime Saturday evening.

The officer contacted the man, who advised that he observed two juveniles tag the door to the business sometime Saturday evening. The cost to repair the door was about $50. The responding officer provided a case umber for the reporting party’s records, as the reporting party did not wish to pursue any charges.

Wednesday, September 16, 2026

There was a report of a man not letting a garbage truck through an alley in the 1300 block of Florida Avenue. Officers contacted the man, who was sitting in the middle of the alley blocking the truck. He said that city vehicles keep hitting his tree. The officer advised him of who to contact at the city, and he let the truck through.

Thursday, September 17, 2026

An officer was on routine patrol southbound in the 3100 block of D Avenue approaching the roundabout at 32nd Street and D Avenue and observed a truck heading north and driving over the edge line on the right side of the roadway before drifting toward the center line and then re-centering approaching the four-way stop intersection at 32nd Street and H Avenue. The officer conducted a traffic stop after observing more concerning driving behavior. The officer conducted standardized field sobriety tests and a breath test, ultimately determining his breath alcohol to be about .10. The officer cited the man for DUI and released him to his son.