Police Blotter, September 4 - 10, 2026

Anacortes Police Sep. 22 2026 3 minutes read

This week’s Police Blotter includes reports of an argument over dog poop, cyberfraud, and a vehicle prowl.

Friday, September 4, 2026

An officer was dispatched to a store in the 900 block of 17th Street where the manager reported that a man was putting items in his pants and had walked out the door without making any attempt to pay. The manager requested the man be trespassed and charged. Officers responded and viewed video surveillance of a man the responding officer recognized. The cameras did not capture him putting items in his pants, but the reporting party advised that she witnessed the theft. Officers contacted the man on Q Avenue and placed him under arrest. He admitted to stealing a universal remote. Officers also found USB drives that were confirmed have been taken from the store. Officers trespassed the man and charged him with third-degree theft.

Saturday, September 5, 2026

An officer was on patrol traveling south in the 1000 block of Q Avenue when he observed a vehicle traveling faster than the posted speed limit. The officer conducted a traffic stop and contacted a 33-year-old Anacortes woman. She said she had consumed alcohol at two Anacortes bars, and the officer could smell a strong odor of intoxicants emitting from the vehicle. She also had very watery and bloodshot eyes and spoke in a slow pattern. The woman provided a preliminary, non-evidentiary breath sample of .219. The officer placed her under arrest eventually transported her to the APD, where she provided breath samples also showing greater than .20. She was charged with DUI and released to a sober driver.

Monday, September 7, 2026

There was a report of a man lying in the grass in the 2500 block of Commercial Avenue. Officers contacted the man, who explained that he was tired and needed a ride to his motor home on March’s Point Road. The responding officer provided the man with a courtesy transport to his vehicle.

Tuesday, September 8, 2026

An Anacortes man called to report a vehicle prowl that had occurred in the 5400 block of Ferry Terminal Road sometime in the previous few days. The man said he left his vehicle at the ferry terminal parking lot and later found that his front license plate and toll pass were missing upon his arrival. There was no damage to the vehicle. The officer documented the theft and provided the man with the corresponding case number.

There was a report of a verbal argument from 30 feet away over dog poop that a dog’s owner didn’t pick up. She did pick up the poop after getting a bag from her house. The reporting party and the woman were yelling and swearing at each other. There were no weapons involved and neither made advances toward the other party. Both were separated upon officer arrival, and the officer advised them to stay separate.

Thursday, September 10, 2026

Officers received an online crime report submission noting that a woman’s name, email address, physical address and debit card were used to transfer a total of almost $2,900 to someone supposedly in Argentina. The officer documented the fraud.