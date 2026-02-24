Police Blotter, February 13 - 19, 2026

Anacortes Police Feb. 24 2026

Anacortes Police this week seemed especially busy on Friday, the thirteenth, dealing with what appeared to be a day-long domestic violence case that ended in a man jailed.

Friday, February 13, 2026

Officers were dispatched to a domestic-violence complaint in the 2000 block of Commercial Avenue. The reporting party advised that a man was being verbal with her and that she had just gotten out of the hospital and could not separate herself from him. Officers arrived and spoke to the man when he exited his room. Officers noted that he was very intoxicated. The woman, who was in bed, said she had just had surgery and was unable to get out of bed at the time. She said the man was very intoxicated and that she needed him to leave so she could recover. She said nothing physical had happened, just that he was drunk and belligerent. The man agreed to take a walk after he finished his cigarette, and officers provided domestic-violence resources.

An Anacortes woman called to report a man out front of an Anacortes motel screaming, the same man from the previous call here. Officers responded and found him outside his unit in the same chair he had been in hours before. He was still drunk, and the reporting party was refusing to let him inside. The man was not making sense and was unable to form logical thoughts, so officers called the Anacortes Fire Department to clear the man medically. Medics did so, and the reporting party allowed the man to sleep in the bathroom for the night.

Officers were once again dispatched to the 2000 block of Commercial for a reported domestic-violence incident. The same reporting party advised that her husband had been drinking and swung a cane around and had reportedly left on a bicycle. The reporting party advised that the man had awakened and began swinging a cane around before picking up an acoustic guitar and throwing it at her. Officers established probable cause for fourth-degree domestic-violence assault. An officer located the suspect, and he was placed under arrest and transported to Skagit County jail.

Sunday, February 15, 2026

An officer was on routine patrol and monitoring traffic and 4th Street and T Avenue and observed a vehicle heading west on 4th Street and not yielding or coming to a stop at a four-way stop at the intersection. The officer conducted a traffic stop and discovered that the driver’s license was suspended/revoked in the third degree. Officers observed possible signs of impairment, and the driver said she had a sip of beer about seven hours prior. She agreed to standardized field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test, both of which showed she was not impaired. Officers cited the woman for third-degree driving with a suspended license and released her.

Wednesday, February 18, 2026

An officer was dispatched to a possible burglary in progress in the 8800 block of South March’s Point Road. The reporting party advised that a woman who previously had purple hair was trying to break into a storage unit. Officers responded and contacted the reporting party, who said the woman had walked to Highway 20 since the call. Officers were unable to locate her in the unit, and the reporting party advised that the woman’s ex-boyfriend is the tenant of the storage unit. Officers were able to locate the woman and trespassed her from the property at the property owner’s request. She refused to sign the trespass form.

Thursday, February 19, 2026

The reporting party advised that around 2:30 p.m. each day kids ride around on e-bikes and scooters. She stated that neighbors in the 3800 block of Copper Pond are fine with them riding them but wanted law enforcement to talk to them because they don’t stop at stop signs. She said they cut corners at intersections and don’t look both ways when crossing roads and intersections. She stated that they are concerned that these kids will get hit by a vehicle if they continue to drive that way. Officers advised swing shift to try and contact juveniles about riding bikes safely.