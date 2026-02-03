Police Blotter, January 23 - 28, 2026

This week, Anacortes Police investigated a hit-and-run collision, a front porch package theft, and a bank fraud complaint.

Friday, January 23, 2026

An officer observed a woman driving a vehicle south on Q Avenue and turning west onto 13th Street. The officer conducted a traffic stop after observing that the vehicle only had its parking lights illuminated. The officer identified the driver and learned from dispatch that her license was suspended in the third degree. The responding officer placed her under arrest and completed a citation for third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Saturday, January 24, 2026

Officers were dispatched to a hit and run in the area of 12th Street and D Avenue. The reporting party advised that a two-vehicle collision had occurred and that one of the drivers had fled. Another caller advised that the fleeing driver may have been impaired because he was driving on the sidewalk prior to the collision. Officers were able to locate the vehicle outside city limits and elected to continue their involvement because of the significant safety risk of the driver being possibly impaired. The driver did not initially stop when an officer used emergency lights and a siren. The driver continued to his residence and continued to fail to yield to officers. Officers placed him under arrest for DUI and eluding, and evidentiary breath samples later revealed his blood alcohol content to be 0.179. The responding officer cited the man and released him to Island Health for treatment, as he had been involved in a traffic collision.

Monday, January 26, 2026

An officer was dispatched to a malicious mischief complaint in the 6000 block of Sunset Avenue. The reporting party advised that someone had cut the lock off a camera box and taken a camera. Photos of the thief were provided, and the reporting party noted that they would pursue charges if a suspect could be identified.

Tuesday, January 27, 2026

An Anacortes woman called dispatch to report that packages had been stolen off her porch. She told the officer that she had a video of a compact car driving up to her house, circling the block and pulling into the driveway. A passenger got out of the car and walked to her porch before returning to the vehicle with something in their hands. Almost $150 in merchandise had been taken. The reporting party provided the video to the officer.

Wednesday, January 28, 2026

An officer was contacted in the APD lobby by a person regarding a fraud complaint. The reporting party said she discovered a pending transaction on her bank account for about $235, along with a deposit of $500 from a lending company. The reporting party is working with her bank to file claims related to the transactions; the responding officer documented the fraudulent activity.