Police Blotter, February 6 - 12, 2026

Anacortes Police Feb. 16 2026 4 minutes read

Anacortes Police activity this week included citing a driver for DUI and 24 miles over the speed limit, investigating a hit-and-run crash and investigated tents on the Tommy Thompson Trail.

Friday, February 6, 2026

Officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident in the 300 block of Commercial Avenue. The reporting party advised that he was involved in a hit-and-run causing damage to his car’s driver-side door all the way up to the front bumper. The man sent a photo of the damage to the responding officer, who included it as evidence to the case. The officer provided the associated case number to the reporting party.

Saturday, February 7, 2026

An officer conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling at 79 miles per hour in a 55 miles-per-hour-zone. The officer conducted a traffic stop and could smell a strong odor of burnt cannabis coming from the vehicle and observed that the man’s eyes were bloodshot and watery. The officer had the man exit the vehicle, and it was evident that the man had wet his pants. He admitted to smoking cannabis about 45 minutes to an hour prior. The responding officer could also smell a strong, obvious odor of intoxicants. An evidentiary breath sample later revealed that the man’s blood alcohol content was .15, almost double the legal limit to drive. The responding officer cited the man for DUI and speeding over 24 miles per hour over the limit.

Sunday, February 8, 2026

There was a report of a man and woman nearby yelling, screaming, and cussing a lot in the area of 27th Street and Commercial Avenue. The reporting party did not feel comfortable looking outside but said it sounded like the subjects were outside. They also heard loud noises that sounded like fireworks. An officer responded and learned that the man and woman were shouting in celebration at the Seahawks’ Super Bowl win.

Monday, February 9, 2026

An officer was dispatched to a malicious mischief complaint in the 300 block of Commercial Avenue. The reporting party advised that he came into work and noticed that a camera was not working. He investigated and found that the camera’s wire was cut and that the camera was gone. He also discovered that a 10-by-12-foot green tarp was missing. He saw via the security camera system that a man wearing a face mask and a hoodie had entered, cut the camera wire, taken the camera and stolen the tarp. The reporting party provided the video to the officer, and the officer provided a case number to the reporting party, who indicated he would press charges if a suspect could be identified.

Wednesday, February 11, 2026

An officer was dispatched to the 3300 block of Commercial Avenue where a reporting party advised that a woman was in the lobby refusing to leave and had no money. Officers responded and contacted the woman, who was sitting in a chair. She said she had been transported from Whidbey Island by ambulance and dropped off at Island Health due to swelling in her legs. She said she was treated and released and that she thought she had money on her card but didn’t. The responding officer suggested Skagit First Steps as a place to stay that night, and the woman agreed. She said she had some resources, including a bus ticket to Bellingham, but she did not feel like she could make it there because of her legs. Officers checked with Island Health to make sure she had not left without permission or was confused about someone picking her up, and the responding officer transported the woman to Skagit First Steps, who accepted her into their program.

Thursday, February 12, 2026

The reporting party advised that there were two tents along the bushes of the Tommy Thompson Trail. Officers could not locate tents at the reported location, but the man contacted them in person and mentioned two tents in the bushes on his property. He directed officers to the tents, and officers found that nobody was inside them. The responding officer called the reporting party and told him that the tents were unoccupied and that he could remove them due to them being on his private property.