School Levy proposals in narrow lead

Anacortes Now Feb. 10 2026 Feb. 10 2026 4 minutes read

Two Anacorters School Distict levy propositions have take a very close early lead in today's election. Both levies are leading about 52 percent to 48 percent.

Proposition No. 1: lReplacement Levy for Educational Programs and Operations

Yes: 3,369

No: 3,088

Proposition No. 2: Replacement Levy for Techolology and Capital Improvements

Yes: 3,359

No: 3,096

Here is some basic information about the two levies

Proposition 1: Educational Programs & Operations Levy

Argument For

Passage of Proposition No. 1 would authorize the Anacortes School District to replace an expiring levy for school programs and operations with a four-year levy. If voters approve the proposition, the District will use the funds to pay for day-to-day school operations to meet student needs not funded or not fully funded by the State. The levy will also provide enrichment activities and increased course offerings above and beyond the state funding model. Enrichment and enhanced offerings include but are not limited to: athletics, club activities, College In the High School, Advanced Placement (AP) courses, music, arts, lower class sizes, school supplies, instructional materials, health and nursing services, mental health supports and services, student transportation, safety enhancements, custodial and maintenance services, child nutrition service, parent communication, early learning, and employee professional development.

The proposed levy would authorize the District to levy $10,394,700 for collection in 2027, $10,930,764 for collection in 2028, $11,341,195 for collection in 2029, and $11,699,625 for collection in 2030. Based on projected assessed valuation information, the District estimates tax rates of $0.94 per $1,000 of assessed value for collection in 2027, $0.93 per $1,000 in 2028, $0.92 per $1,000 in 2029, and $0.90 per $1,000 in 2030.

Argument Against

Vote No! Proposition 1 is not a simple replacement. It’s a major tax increase, taxing at the maximum rate allowed by Washington state. The E&O levy would increase from $7.9 million in 2025 to a yearly average of $11.1 million from 2027–2030. That’s a 40% increase. For a $750,000 home, Proposition 1 adds roughly $240 per year. Are your wages going up 40%?

School enrollment has been declining about 1% yearly for the past five years. Former Superintendent Irish expects this trend to continue “for years to come.” Yet staffing and spending have not been right-sized. Classified staffing is still higher than in 2019–2020 although the district serves at least 170 fewer students.

Proposition 2: Replacement Levy for Technological and Capital Improvements

Argument For

Passage of Proposition No. 2 would authorize the Anacortes School District to replace an expiring technology and capital improvements levy with a four-year levy. If voters approve the proposition, the District will use the funds to engage in Districtwide improvements that may include safety and security enhancements; energy efficiency and lighting improvements in classrooms, common areas, and exterior areas; HVAC and plumbing efficiency upgrades; facility updates and maintenance projects; technology and building systems upgrades; playground and site improvements; and facilities and grounds modifications and enhancements. The focus of this levy is on preserving, maintaining and extending the life of existing District facilities.

The proposed levy would authorize the District to levy $5,000,000 for collection in 2027, $5,175,000 for collection in 2028, $5,356,125 for collection in 2029, and $5,543,590 for collection in 2030. Based on projected assessed valuation information, the District estimates tax rates of $0.47 per $1,000 of assessed value in each of the four collection years.

Argument Against

Vote No! Proposition 2 demands a major expansion of taxing authority — an average of $5.27 million per year from 2027–2030, a 109% increase over the 2025 technology and capital levy of $2.5 million. For a $750,000 home, it adds another $240 per year. Yet the district offers no itemized spending plan, only vague categories such as “HVAC,” “security”, “technology” and etc.

The district’s 2025 Facilities Study identified $13 million in documented needs, including $5.1 million at Anacortes Middle School for a leaking roof and failing systems caused by years of deferred maintenance. These urgent, clearly defined problems are not prioritized in Proposition 2. Instead, the district repeats similar language from the 2022 levy at more than double the price.