Skagit County Ferry Introduces New Self-Service Ticketing

Anacortes Now Feb. 9 2026 Feb. 9 2026 2 minutes read

The Guemes Island Ferry have launched a new self-service ticketing kiosk offering riders a faster, more flexible, and more efficient way to purchase and manage ferry tickets.

The kiosk is available during all lobby hours and is designed to streamline the ticketing process for both walk-on passengers and vehicle drivers. With intuitive touchscreen navigation and English/Spanish bilingual support, the system enhances convenience while reducing wait times at the counter.

While the kiosk provides a quick and easy on-site option, the ferry team continues to strongly encourage riders to purchase tickets in advance through the Guemes Island Ferry app or on our website. Buying ahead allows passengers to bypass the ticket office entirely and proceed directly to the boarding queue, helping to reduce congestion and speed up the boarding process for everyone.

In addition to the new kiosk, the ferry terminal now features an overhead display board in the waiting room. This looping slideshow provides riders with up-to-date and helpful information, including fares, fare notes, sailing schedules, fueling schedules, boarding and safety reminders, and a calendar of upcoming events. Passengers are encouraged to take a moment to view the display during their next visit to stay informed about ferry operations and updates.

Key Features of the New Ticketing Kiosk

Self-service ticketing available throughout lobby operating hours,

available throughout lobby operating hours, Electronic payments only , including credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay,

, including credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay, Ticket lookup tools that display remaining rides when riders enter their booking number or scan their QR code,

tools that display remaining rides when riders enter their booking number or scan their QR code, Reprint options for receipts and QR codes, and

for receipts and QR codes, and Bilingual interfaceoffering both English and Spanish ticketing options.

Public Works says the new kiosk and display board are part of a broader effort to modernize ferry operations and improve the customer experience for riders who rely on the Guemes Island Ferry each year.

“These upgrades give riders more control and flexibility, especially during busy peak travel periods,” said Lee Fisher, Assistant Ferry Division Manager. “We’re committed to making the ferry system easier, faster, and more accessible for everyone.”

The kiosk and display board are now fully operational. Riders are encouraged to try the new system on their next trip and to continue taking advantage of the convenience of advance online and app-based ticketing.