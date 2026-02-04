Support our Schools: Vote Yes on School Levies

Art Shotwell Feb. 4 2026 Feb. 4 2026 3 minutes read

The Anacortes School District wants voters to increase funding for our schools in the form of replacement levies for school programs, operations, maintenance and technology. I support the two levies.

The fact is, the state simply is not providing enough funding for schools. Not just Anacortes schools, but schools across the state. State and Federal funding provides roughly 82% of the district’s funding.

The levies are renewal levies to replace current levies, which will run out this year.

The operations levy has estimated rates of 94 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value next year, in 2027. The levy rates are expected to drop over the following three years.

While the operations levy is an increase over the current levy, there is a reason: underfunding by the state government. Recent legislation is allowing school districts to increase their funding to make up for the legislature’s failure.

The technology levy would amount to 47 cents per $1,000 assessed value for the 2027-2030 levy period.

The state funds only basic education requirements. It does not fully cover smaller class sizes, extracurricular activities, early learning, transportation, health services, preventive building maintenance, technology and safety improvements, substitute staffing, nor utilities.

Here is some basic information about the two levies.

Proposition 1: Educational Programs & Operations Levy

Supports students and staff by reducing class sizes while providing arts enrichment, Advanced Placement classes, athletic programs, extracurriculars, early learning, transportation, and classroom resources. This levy ensures Anacortes can maintain our high quality extra-curricular programs, including athletics, music and arts. The levy funds would be used for:

School supplies, lower class sizes and expanded course offerings

Medical and mental health services

Athletics, arts, music, student clubs and extracurricular programs

Student transportation

Safety and custodial services

Early learning programs

Teacher training and professional development

Substitute teacher and staff

Proposition 2: Replacement Levy for Technological and Capital Improvements

Supports school safety systems, required facilities maintenance, lighting, and classroom technology to maintain safe and efficient facilities. The levy funds would be used for improvements such as: