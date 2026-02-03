Skagit Valley Bird show comes to Anacortes

Anacortes Now Feb. 3 2026 1 minute read

Artwork by Dee Doyle

Building on the remarkable legacy of Smith & Vallee’s beloved Bird Invitational, the Anacortes Arts Festival is bringing the Skagit Valley Bird Show to the Depot in Anacortes.

Though the venue and host have changed, the spirit of the Bird Show lives on—continuing a tradition cherished by the Skagit Valley community for generations.

Visitors can explore the work of more than 130 artists, featuring paintings, sculptures, and mixed-media creations that honor the region’s rich birding heritage and the natural beauty that defines the Skagit Valley.

This exhibition offers a rare opportunity to experience the artistry behind some of the Skagit Valley’s most recognizable imagery while celebrating the intersection of nature, art, and community.

Exhibition Details

Depot Art Center | 611 R Avenue, Anacortes, WA

Opening Reception | February 6 | 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Exhibit Open Daily | February 7–15 | 11:00 AM–4:00 PM