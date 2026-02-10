Police Blotter, January 30 - February 4, 2026

In this week’s Police Blotter: a high-speed chase in downtown Anacortes ended with the suspect in jail.

Friday, January 30, 2026

A Swinomish Police Department officer called out with a vehicle in the area of the Swinomish Golf Course. An APD officer responded and observed the officer talking to a man who dispatch advised had warrants for his arrest out of Skagit District Court and Anacortes Municipal Court. The responding officer noted drug paraphernalia in the man’s vehicle, and officers disposed of the paraphernalia. Dispatch confirmed the warrants and indicated that the jail would not accept the man for booking. The officer completed a book-and-release form and provided the man with the corresponding paperwork and his new court date before releasing him.

Saturday, January 31, 2026

An officer was on patrol and observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 20 spur with no lights illuminated at about 6:38 p.m. Dispatch advised that the man’s license was suspended/revoked in the third degree. The officer contacted the man and recognized him from his driver’s license and booking photo provided by dispatch. The officer asked why the man was driving fast with his lights off, and the man said he was not. The officer placed the man under arrest and completed a book-and-release form and a citation for third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Sunday, February 1, 2026

An officer was operating a stationary speed radar and observed a vehicle traveling 56 miles per hour in a 25 miles-per-hour zone. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the vehicle accelerated away, apparently attempting to elude on Q Avenue. The vehicle ran a stop sign as it continued northbound, crossing Commercial Avenue and approaching the intersection of 3rd Street and O Avenue. The officer deemed it unsafe to continue following. Another officer eventually located the vehicle leaving the Cap Sante viewpoint and attempted to stop the vehicle. Officers utilized stop sticks on the vehicle and pursued it as it drove 75 miles per hour on M Avenue. Officers terminated the pursuit after losing visual and proceeded to check the area and located two tires and broken plastic from a bumper. Dispatch advised that a caller had seen a truck driving with no front tires on M Avenue toward Commercial Avenue. Officers set up containment and located the vehicle in front of a residence in the 500 block of 35th Street. Officers arrested a 23-year-old Anacortes man and transported him to APD. Officers submitted charging paperwork for DUI, two counts of attempting to elude police vehicles and reckless driving. Officers transported the man to Skagit County jail.

Monday, February 2, 2026

Dispatch advised of a burglary complaint in the 3100 block of West 2nd Street. A man reported that a window was broken and lights were turned on in his residence. Officers responded and met the homeowners. The reporting party said he left earlier in the day and returned to find the sliding glass door to the living area was shattered and interior lights were turned on. Officers discovered that the front door was locked, and the homeowner said they always lock the door during the day. Officers searched the residence and did not locate anyone inside. Officers documented the damage and learned that nothing was missing. They instructed the man to document anything he could determine was missing and provided him with a case number for his records.

Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Officers were dispatched to a removal call in the 700 block of Q Avenue. The reporting party said a man was seen on camera entering secured areas and bothering tenants. The responding officer arrived and learned that the man was not there anymore. The officer completed trespass paperwork and eventually located the man in the 900 block of Q Avenue. The officer advised the man of his trespass notice, and he indicated that he understood. He refused to sign the trespass notice and refused to provide an updated address. The officer provided him with a copy of the trespass notice and did the same for the reporting party.