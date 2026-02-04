Galleries open for First Friday Artwalk

Anacortes Now Feb. 4 2026 2 minutes read

artwork: Pause by Barbara Benedetti Newton

Locations:

Rockfish Grill, 320 Commercial Ave

Rockfish is featuring local musicians from “Bluesfish!”. Join us from 7:30pm – 10pm!

Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave

We kick off our new year with pastel landscapes by Barbara Benedetti Newton. Also showing are oils by Riley Frambes; acrylics by Claudia Meyers Newman; watercolors by Catherine James and oils by Vitali Prokopenko. Many of these artists are new to the gallery and we hope you will stop by to meet them. We also have a great selection of new jewelry, glass, sculptures and custom tables.

The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery, 1010 5th Street

Visit the studios above Scott Milo Gallery and see boldly painted florals and interior still lifes in oil by Cathy Schoenberg and sculpted oils by Michael Clough and watercolors and prints by Elizabeth Ockwell. Climb the stairs and see exciting paintings, prints and sculptures.

Adrift Restaurant, 510 Commercial Ave

Adrift is featuring paintings by Rosemary Gray. Gray creates her work with watercolor and acrylic on canvas. Much of her work shows a state of whimsy and color. Also offering mixed media prints, acrylics, cartography and acrylic prints.

Found and Foraged Fibers, 619 Commercial Ave, Mezzanine Level (new merchant)

Found and Foraged Fibers specializes in eco printing and natural dyeing, creating beautiful and unique wearable art that keeps us close to nature and aligned with the seasons. All shawls will be 25% off.

The Depot Arts Center, 611 R Ave

With the closing of Smith and Vallee Gallery in Edison, The Anacortes Arts Festival is carrying on the tradition of an annual Skagit County Bird Show in February. More than 110 art pieces will be on display at the Depot Art Center from February 6 – February 15. Reception 2/6 6-8pm and daily 11am – 4pm.