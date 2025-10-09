Here, Kitty Kitty

Jack Hartt Oct. 9 2025 4 minutes read

Kath and I walk Murphy several times a day, in the early morning, after lunch, after dinner, and maybe one or two other times just for fun.

One sunny day a couple of weeks ago, we decided to walk him along the Nature trails near the Skagit Airport. We hike there once or twice a month; the trails are dry, wide, gentle, and quiet, meandering through and around a cottonwood forest of wetlands, hosting a smattering of fellow hikers.

When we pulled into the parking lot, we saw a sign that said there had been several reports of a cougar in the area, so be careful. Really? Cool! There are a lot of farms and residences between here and the Cascades, so it would be rare for one to wander through here, but you never know.

We walked west, then north on a trail, deep in the woods. Murphy was ready for water and a snack after chasing his ball a few times. As he finished his treat, he looked further up the trail, and froze. We looked too, and maybe a hundred feet up the trail was a big dusky-orange kitty, overly large for a house cat, quite big in fact. It just sat on the side of the trail, soaking up the sun. We watched it for maybe 30 seconds before it decided to turn around and amble back into the woods. Its tail was long and bushy. It was too big for a house cat, and besides, we are a long way from any houses; it had normal cat ears, an orangish coat, and a big tail, so it’s not a bobcat; hmmm…. We realized it was a young cougar. And where there is a young cougar, there is a mommy cougar not far away.

And if you are interested in reading about the cougars I have encountered through my parks career, go to my post at www.skagitjack.com/blog

It took us two seconds to decide to turn around and go back to the car. No more snacks, no ball throwing, no hiking farther, do not pass go, just go back to the car. We mentioned what we saw to a hiker heading where we had been, and she listened and then just shrugged it off, continuing on her way.

As we drove home, I looked up juvenile cougar images, and many of them looked exactly like what we had encountered. Far out!

I reported the sighting to the Port of Skagit, and they appreciated hearing about it, and also appreciated our decision to turn around. We did too.

I returned this week to see if the signs had changed. They had slightly, now saying that “…wildlife are present, so be mindful and hike at your own risk.” Good advice.

I hiked the full two-mile loop, passing a dozen or more people along the trails on this warm October Monday. The colors are turning, the forests quiet (except near the highway). Half of the trail users had dogs. I just had a camera – just in case, you know; “wildlife are present.”

I found robins fattening themselves on berries, a raven croaking to a friend, and a passing hiker reported a hawk hunting in a wetland. Otherwise, it was just me and the hikers, enjoying our gentle strolls, the joy of being mobile and mindful, and moving through the glory of early autumn on these well-maintained trails that we share with critters that make this their home. Some are big enough to eat us.

Directions

Directions: Take Highway 20 east toward Burlington to Higgins Airport Way on your left. Drive one-half mile to Ovenell Road. Turn into the parking lot at the intersection. A map of all the trails can be found here.

By Bus: Take Skagit Transit Route 513 from Anacortes or Burlington

By Bike: Ovenell Road is a quiet byway. Highway 20 to get to Ovenell Road is highspeed and busy, but with wide shoulders. Josh Wilson is a quieter alternative, but with limited shoulders and still high speed. The trails are good for bicycles.

Mobility: These trails are wide, firm, and gently rolling. And wildlife might be seen.

The Skagit Regional Airport Trails are maintained by the Port of Skagit, and they do an excellent job of it. There are about 10 miles of graveled trails in the area, but most of them are around the industrial area near the airport. The nature trails on the south side of the airport get into the woods at times, but some of the trails parallel the roadways here, which are busy with truck traffic at times. Evenings or early mornings, especially on weekends, are quieter.