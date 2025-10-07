Police Blotter, September 26 - October 2, 2025

Anacortes Police Oct. 7 2025 3 minutes read

Anacortes Police logged yet another cyberfraud attempt, responded to a report of someone screaming which may have ended up being cats or raccoons fighting, and, an officer helped a confused person in a wheelchair get back home.

Friday, September 26, 2025

An officer responded to a phone call request regarding a vehicle collision that occurred two days prior. The reporting party advised that on returning from a trip to the San Juan Islands, he noticed a note on his windshield advising him that a white truck towing a trailer had struck his vehicle when turning out of the parking lot at a local marina. The reporting party said he would not pursue charges if the suspect driver provided insurance. A provided photograph showed the truck’s license plate. The responding officer contacted the driver, who confirmed that he had struck the reporting party’s car and said he had left a note on the car. He provided insurance information and contact information to the responding officer.

There was a report of a confused elderly woman in a wheelchair loitering near the garbage can at an Anacortes motel. The reporting party stated she could not find her way home. An officer responded and contacted the woman, who provided her name and date of birth and stated that she was living across the street. She requested assistance in returning home, and the officer assisted in pushing her wheelchair back inside the building and notified staff.

Saturday, September 27, 2025

There was a report of an unconscious person in the 1100 block of 12th Street. Officers arrived and discovered a man sleeping in the doorway of a business. The man said he was okay, and officers asked him to move along before the business opened.

There was a report of what sounded like a woman or child screaming in the area of M Avenue and 16th Street. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate anyone in distress. The responding officer later heard what sounded like cats or raccoons fighting in the area.

Sunday, September 28, 2025

Four vehicles were towed due to being parked in a no-parking zone prior to Oyster Run beginning.

Monday, September 29, 2025

Officers were dispatched to a malicious mischief complaint in the 2500 block of Commercial Avenue. The reporting party advised that there was damage to the exterior of her store. The patio banister was broken off the vertical posts. The owner provided footage of a man on the property, but was unsure if this man had committed the malicious mischief. The responding officer documented the damage and spoke to another person nearby who advised that her vehicle had sustained damage overnight.

Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Dispatch advised of a public health complaint in the 1300 block of Commercial Avenue. A gas station manager called to report that an unidentified man placed six nitrous oxide tanks in the trash can while pumping gas. An officer responded and contacted the manager, who showed video footage of the person dumping the tanks and other miscellaneous items before finishing pumping gas and driving away. The manager advised that the store would like to pursue trespass if the man could be identified.

Thursday, October 2, 2025

An Anacortes woman contacted the APD regarding a fraud. She explained that she was selling her RV online and had been offered $10,000. The buyer sent her a cashier’s check for $15,000 and requested that the seller send back $5,000. The responding officer advised that this was a common scam and that she should destroy the check and have no further contact with the buyer. The responding officer photographed the check and added the photographs as evidence.