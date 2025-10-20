Police Blotter, October 10 - 16, 2025

Anacortes Police

This week, a woman reported to police that someone has been casing her neighborhood in the wee hours of the night. Anacortes Police also investigated a reported car theft which turned into a repossession.

Friday, October 10, 2025

Officers were dispatched to a welfare check in the 500 block of 4th Street. During the welfare check, officers learned of an assault that took place the previous night between two involved parties. The officers learned that a man was trying to get inside a home on 4th Street from the roof and that the woman inside had shooed him away by hitting him in the upper left arm with a rake. The man had lived in the home previously with a different woman. The woman said the man sometimes sleeps in the bushes but is no longer allowed in the house due to drug problems. Officers ultimately provided domestic-violence resources to the woman.

Sunday, October 12, 2025

Dispatch advised of a prowler complaint at 33rd Street and R Avenue. An Anacortes woman called to report that a prowler was casing houses and was caught on Ring camera at about 4 a.m. The reporting party advised that her neighbor told her that someone with a flashlight was walking around the houses in the neighborhood. The reporting party requested extra night patrols in the area.

An officer was dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle theft in the 1000 block of 21st Street. The reporting party said that his SUV went missing sometime overnight. An officer checked the surrounding streets, alleyways and parking areas for the vehicle but could not locate it. The officer completed a motor vehicle theft report and canvassed the area for surveillance camera footage. The officer reviewed footage from a camera at a local motel and was able to see a tow truck pick up the SUV. Based on the vehicle’s registration, the officer was able to figure out where the vehicle had been purchased from. The company that sold the vehicle advised that it had been repossessed. The reporting party finally called and told the officer that his wife had not been making payments for the vehicle, unbeknownst to him, and that it had, in fact, been repossessed.

Monday, October 13, 2025

An Anacortes man located a baggy containing what he believed to be methamphetamine residue at an Anacortes bus stop. The baggy had been tucked into the bench at the stop. An officer arrived and collected the baggy, which did appear to contain residue of methamphetamine. The responding officer properly disposed of the drug paraphernalia.

Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Dispatch advised of a domestic violence complaint in the 1300 block of 8th Street. The reporting party called in and requested aid because she was feeling unwell. Her grandson was yelling in the background. She advised that he had not physically harmed her but was upset that she had woken him up. Officers provided domestic-violence resources and had AFD paramedics evaluate the woman for medical care.

Thursday, October 16, 2025

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of 20th Street, where the reporting party in this case advised that a man was going “ballistic” and yelling. The reporting party said he had been screaming all morning and had kicked over a water bottle and wood pile that the reporting party’s son had been stacking. Officers advised the reporting party to keep a distance from the man to de-escalate the situation. Officers ultimately contacted the man in front of the APD, where he had relocated to. He would not acknowledge officers and instead left to get a prescription filled at Island Health. He refused a courtesy transport to the hospital and instead walked there. The man ended up arguing with security and acted in a confrontational manner with Island Health security. Officers ultimately trespassed the man from hospital property.