Second 'No Kings' Protest in Anacortes draws a big crowd

Art Shotwell Oct. 18 2025 Oct. 18 2025 2 minutes read

Hundreds of Anacortes residents turned out for a No Kings protest Saturday in what could be the largest demonstration here in recent memory. One protest organizer said at least 2,000 people were participating.

Braving cool temperatures and a bit of light rain, non-violent protestors packed Commercial Avenue near 32nd Street on a rainy weekend day as part of a nationwide No Kings day demonstration protesting President Trump’s administration.

The crowd was particularly heavy at Commercial and 32nd St where there were safety volunteers to help keep motorists and pedestrians apart.

Anacortes officers stayed in the background, but were visible in case they were needed.

Protestors carried signs like “No Kings, No Fascist King Clowns.” and “Defend our Democracy.”

Organizers expected millions of Americans to join in peaceful events.

As the protest continued, some protestors left to get in their cars and drive Commercial. Needless to say, Commercial Ave was a big traffic jam for some of the middle of Saturday.

Thousands upon thousands showed up for the second organized No Kings day in America’s largest cities like Atlanta, New York City and Chicago, to smaller metro areas and towns including Greensburg, Pennsylvania; Bismarck, North Dakota; and Hammond, Louisiana. More than 2,600 nonviolent demonstrations were planned.

The first No Kings day coincided with Trump’s military parade that occurred on his 79th birthday in June. Now the federal government is struggling in an ongoing shutdown that began Oct. 1 with no clear end in sight.