Second vote count shows no changes in candidate positions

Art Shotwell Nov. 5 2025 Nov. 5 2025 2 minutes read

There's little new to report from the second day of ballot counting, except there are a number of write-in votes in more than one race. None of the positions have changed from the first count on election day.

In the race for Island Hospital District, Dr Joe Mulcahy continues roughly a two-to-one lead ahead of incumbent Chip Bogosian. There are eleven write-in votes, but we don't have names yet. Also, Lynnne Lang wins with no competition, except for 48 write in votes there.

In Prop 1, converting the Fidalgo Pool Recreation District to a Metropolitan Recreation District, the proposition is still losing with 57% to yes votes of 43%. A total of 6,145 votes counted in that race. With that proposition losing, none of the candidates to fill the five positions in the new district will be seated.

Mayoral candidate Ryan Walters is facing 505 write-in votes. No one filed candidacy papers against Walters. Luke Currier is leading Teresa Delarosa 69% to 31% to fill a vacant position No. 5. And, incumbent Carolyn Moulton continues to lead challenger Courtney Orrock 62% to 38%, with seven write-in votes. Incumbents Bruce McDougall and Anthony Young, with no challengers, will retain their seats. But, both have write-in votes in opposition.

Skagit County reports they have counted 20,742 votes with an estimated 14,000 yet to be counted.