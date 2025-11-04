New Mayor elected, Fidalgo Pool ballot measure fails

Art Shotwell Nov. 4 2025 Nov. 4 2025 2 minutes read

Pool District vote fails and new mayor is elected and no challengers in several positions.

An effort to breathe life in the Fidalgo Pool has failed by a large margin, with an early vote count of 57% to 43%. The ballot measure would have changed little how the district is run, but would have allowed the possibility of long term financing for improving or expanding the facility.

Ryan Walters, currently a Council member, was elected as Mayor since he had no opposition.

In other races in Anacortes, City Council candidate Luke Currier has taken a sizable early lead over Teresa Dekarosa, 69% to 31%. Currier had won the endorsement of many other leaders, along with important union endorsements. His tagline, "Preserving Small-Town Spirit. Leading with Vision."

Incumbent City Council member Carolyn Moulton is leading challenger Courtney Orrock with 62% of the vote to Orrock's 38%. Incumbents Bruce McDougall and Anthony Young had no opponents, so will be re-elected.

Two Anacortes School District directors, Meredith McIlmoyle and Diana Farnsworth had no competition, so will be re-elected.

Dr. Joe Mulcahy has taken a large lead over incumbent Chip Bogosian for Anacortes Hospital Director. In the other Hospital position, Lynne Lang had no competition and will be re-elected.

Skagit County says they counted 20,149 balots and estimate another 5,000 remain to be counted. The next update will be released on Wednesday evening.