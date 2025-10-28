Police Blotter, October 17 - 23, 2025

Anacortes Police Oct. 28 2025 3 minutes read

Anacortes Police this week logged a bank fraud report, checkout a swimmer in the Guemes Channel, and arrested and jailed a suspicious man on the Guemes Trail who had been reported by several people.

Friday, October 17, 2025

An officer observed a vehicle speeding west on Oakes Avenue and confirmed via radar that the vehicle was traveling 59 in a 30 miles-per-hour zone. An officer conducted a traffic stop on the driver, who seemed unaware of how fast he was driving. The officer discovered via a driver’s check that the man had an active warrant for DUI. The officer booked the man into jail without incident.

Saturday, October 18, 2025

There was a report of an old man walking in a white robe and slippers toward N Avenue Park. The responding officer was advised that there is an elderly male who lives nearby and goes swimming at the park. The officer arrived and walked to the beach, finding the robe and noticing a man swimming laps in the water. The officer yelled and got the man’s attention, who raised a thumbs-up and yelled that he was good.

Monday, October 20, 2025

An Anacortes man called to report bank fraud. An officer met the man at the APD and learned that he was helping his son purchase a home in Virginia, and that he had been required to send a copy of his passport, bank statements, insurance information and more, and that his son had advised him that the items had never arrived. Since then, accounts have been open in the man’s name in Oregon. The reporting party is already working to resolve the issue with his bank. The APD provided documentation of the case.

Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Dispatch advised of a vagrancy in the 1900 block of Shannon Point Road. An employee at the location requested contact to trespass a man who had set up an encampment in the forest lands. Officers responded and were led to the encampment, which included the remnants of an elaborate makeshift camp including a constructed wooden platform in the trees about 90 feet off the ground. The man had apparently vacated the site, and the employee advised they no longer wanted to pursue trespass enforcement.

Thursday, October 23, 2025

An officer was advised that a woman was calling to report a suspicious man on the Guemes Channel Trail. Officers responded and contacted the woman, who said that a man had his hands down his pants. Using this information and information from previous callers, APD officers located and arrested a 37-year-old Anacortes man. As of Monday, Oct. 27, he remained confined in Skagit County jail.