Monthly Artwalk this Friday

Anacortes Now Nov. 6 2025 3 minutes read

photo: J. Stephen Conn, CC BY-NC 2.0.

Come downtown for The First Friday Artwalk on Friday, November 7, 2025 from 6pm – 8pm.

Rockfish Grill, 320 Commercial Ave

Rockfish is featuring an event called “Brewgrass!” with live bluegrass music both Friday and Saturday night at 7:30pm. Friday night is Queen’s Bluegrass and Saturday night is The Duntons. Join us!

Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave

Featuring new acrylic paintings by Jennifer Bowman. Also showing gouache paintings by Charlene Hall; soft pastel landscapes by Deborah Henderson; metal work by Paul Thorne and soft pastel abstract work by Kathleen Secrest. We also have a great selection of new jewelry, glass, sculptures and custom tables for the holidays.

The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery, 1010 5th Street

Visit the studios above Scott Milo Gallery and see boldly painted florals and interior still lifes in oil by Cathy Schoenberg and sculpted oils by Michael Clough and watercolors and prints by Elizabeth Ockwell. Climb the stairs and see exciting paintings, prints and sculptures. Enjoy live music by our resident musicians during artwalk.

Adrift Restaurant, 510 Commercial Ave

Adrift is featuring paintings by Rosemary Gray. Gray creates her work with watercolor and acrylic on canvas. Much of her work shows a state of whimsy and color.

The Depot Arts Center, 611 R Ave

Shop at The Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show featuring over 60 regional vendors offering great holiday gifts, jewelry, crafts, and specialty foods. Non-Perishable food to support Helping Hands Food Bank gratefully accepted. Show runs Nov. 6th – 9th.

MoonWater Arts, 702 Commercial Ave

Join us for a festive evening of art, community and holiday cheer!! We’re excited to showcase the incredible fused glass works of local artist Jennifer Josephs. Don’t miss this special opportunity to meet the artist, enjoy seasonal refreshments, and find the perfect unique gift.

Wild Hemlock, 717 Commercial Ave

Greg Dugan is a local artist who grew up in California, but has made Anacortes his home for the past 10 years. The subject matter for his work is both realistic and whimsical done in a variety of mediums. Most of his work is rendered in watercolor and pencil, but he does enjoy using pen and ink as well. “Today my focus is on creating new and unique artwork, and sharing my knowledge with those who want to learn to draw and paint.”

Elle Nicole Collective, 718 Commercial Ave

We’re debuting our brand-new Christmas goodies and holiday arrivals. Think cozy, festive, and oh-so-giftable! Come see what’s new and get into the holiday spirit early.

Clayhouse, 904 Commercial Ave

Clayhouse will be doing wheel demos and walk in projects all evening. Stop by for a cookie and to peruse some new locally made pottery for sale as well! Be sure to check out our class schedule.