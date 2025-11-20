Holiday Cheer at this weekend's Elves Night Out event

Art Shotwell Nov. 20 2025 Nov. 20 2025 2 minutes read

Downtown Anacortes will shimmer with holiday spirit this Saturday as local businesses welcome the community for the third annual Elves Night Out—a festive evening of shopping, dining, and good cheer. Beginning at 4:00 p.m., visitors are invited to explore the heart of downtown, where shopkeepers are planning creative activities, giveaways, and cozy holiday experiences throughout the night.

The Majestic Inn and Spa, presenting sponsor of this year’s event, will once again be home to the Downtown Anacortes Alliance (DAA) elves and 400 complimentary gift bags filled with treats from downtown merchants, sweets, keepsakes, and coupons. Guests can stop by the Majestic anytime between 4:00 and 8:00 p.m. to pick up a bag while supplies last, enjoy a complimentary appetizer, and create a steaming mug of cocoa at the hot chocolate bar. Also welcome our newest sponsor, Skagit Plumbing, to Elves Night Out! Swing by their truck to say hi, grab a treat, and share some festive spirit.

Throughout the evening, shoppers can stroll the twinkling streets, discover treasures in local boutiques, and experience the warm hospitality of Anacortes’ downtown eateries. “Elves Night Out is one of our favorite downtown events and a great kick-off to the Christmas season.” says Lori Maul, owner of The Wishing Rock and last year’s Holiday Cheer Contest winner. “That night our shop is filled with merry-making and laughter; not to mention decorated with lots of Christmas beauty and cheer. We look forward to seeing everyone again this year!”

Highlights this year include glass ornament-making at Moon Water Arts (with toy donations for kids in need), live author signings at Watermark Book Company, and a pop-up artist table at Scott Milo Gallery. Puffin Printing, newly downtown, will help guests create their own custom elf shirts, while shops across downtown offer festive discounts, raffles, and one-night-only deals, and local eateries feature small bites and festive drinks.

Downtown merchants will be donning their most festive attire, and everyone is encouraged to join in the fun—Santa hats, elf ears, and reindeer antlers highly recommended!

Celebrate the season, bring your friends, and make downtown one of your holiday traditions.