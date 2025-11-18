Police Blotter, November 7 - 13, 2025

Anacortes Police Nov. 18 2025 3 minutes read

Anacortes Police this week stopped a motorist speeding at 84 miles an hour and jailed him and also dealt with a woman who had threatened to hunt down a business employee.

Friday, November 7, 2025

Originally reported as a vehicle-versus pedestrian with an unconscious person on the ground, an APD officer responded and located a woman standing up, not on the ground. She told the Anacortes Fire Department that she had tripped over the curb and fell while walking her dogs. Another woman then arrived and informed the responding officer that she believed she had hit one of the woman’s dogs with her vehicle. There was no evidence of this, however. No injuries were reported, and all parties left the area.

Saturday, November 8, 2025

There was a report of a stroller along Highway 20 Spur near milepost 50. An officer located the stroller and found it unoccupied, apparently having fallen out of a vehicle. It was moved to the ditch and the Department of Transportation to pick up the stroller.

Monday, November 10, 2025

Dispatch advised of a harassment complaint in the 1800 block of Commercial Avenue. The reporting party, an employee at a business, stated that a woman said she would hunt him down before leaving in a sedan. Officers located the vehicle with the provided plate parked in the area and contacted the woman in the driver’s seat. The reporting party advised that she was upset that he was taking too long with another customer. She then allegedly said she would hunt the man down, and he asked if that was a threat. She reportedly said “yes” and left. The man said she did not mention weapons and had not done any damage to the interior of the store, but he still wanted her trespassed. The woman signed and acknowledged the trespass.

Tuesday, November 11, 2025

An APD officer conducted a traffic stop on Highway 20 after noticing a vehicle traveling at 84 miles per hour in a 55-miles-per-hour zone. The vehicle drifted over the fog line and struggled to maintain its lane, and failed to use a turn signal when turning off the road. The officer requested the driver’s ID, vehicle registration and proof of insurance. Ultimately the man was cited for DUI, speeding and operating a motor vehicle without insurance. He was transported to Skagit County jail.

Wednesday, November 12, 2025

An officer was dispatched to a fraud complaint in which a woman was concerned about mail addressed to someone she did not know showing up at her address. She showed the responding officer an envelope addressed to a different person and showed a list of people associated with her address. She was concerned that these individuals were using her house for mail. She was not aware of any fraudulent activity on her accounts. The responding officer advised the woman should keep an eye on her accounts and make sure no fraudulent activity appears.

Thursday, November 13, 2025

There was a report of a black SUV with a bicycle underneath and a subject inside with jars of alcohol. Officers contacted the occupant, who was sleeping in the back of the car with a sleeping bag. He had put his bike outside of the vehicle to make room to sleep and stated that he did not need any assistance.