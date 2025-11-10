Police Blotter, November 1 - 6, 2025

Anacortes Police Nov. 10 2025

A multi-vehicle injury collision at the Sharpe’s Corner roundabout leads this week’s Anacortes Police Blotter. Other reported incidents involved a tree fell on a house and a woman fell asleep with water running in her kitchen.

Saturday, November 1, 2025

An Anacortes woman fell asleep in her kitchen with the water running. A woman called on behalf of her mother for a welfare check, as water was leaking into the lower apartment. The officer contacted the woman in the upper apartment, who advised that she was sorting it out.

Sunday, November 2, 2025

A tree fell on the reporting party’s house in the 1100 block of 19th Street. The reporting party was directed by the responding officer to contact homeowner’s insurance and was given contact information for the city’s Public Works Department.

Monday, November 3, 2025

An APD officer conducted a traffic stop on westbound Highway 20 after observing a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer used his radar and clocked the vehicle at 70 miles per hour in a 55-miles-per-hour zone. The driver provided proof of insurance but no registration, and the officer discovered the driver’s license was suspended in the third degree. The man was placed under arrest for driving with a suspended license. The man was cited and released and advised of his mandatory court date.

Tuesday, November 4, 2025

An Anacortes woman called to report that her front driver-side tire had blown the previous night and that she had pulled her vehicle onto a side street in the 900 block of 21st Street. She advised that she returned to her car in the morning and discovered a note on her window stating that she didn’t know how to park, and she said the other three tires had been slashed. The responding officer checked the car and noted that they did not appear to be punctured or damaged, but the driver later said her tires would not inflate. The officer checked the area for cameras.

Thursday, November 6, 2025

An officer was dispatched to a reported multi-vehicle injury collision at the Sharpe’s Corner roundabout. Callers reported that three cars were involved with one blocking a lane and two others off the roadway. Multiple officers responded and located a truck blocking the inside lane of southbound Highway 20. Investigations and interviews found that an Anacortes man was driving and looking at his phone when he looked up and realized that traffic in front of him was slowing. He slammed on his brakes but was unable to stop, impacting the rear of another vehicle. His insurance card was expired but he claimed he did have active insurance. The officers contacted the other involved parties, learning later that one had a broken cheek bone. The officer contacted the driver’s insurance company to confirm that policy number the driver provided, learning that the policy had lapsed and that it had been reinstated one hour after the collision. The at-fault driver was issued an infraction for the violation.