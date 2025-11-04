Police Blotter, October 25 - 30, 2025

Anacortes Police Nov. 4 2025

This week, reports from Anacortes Police included a domestic assault at Cap Sante Lookout, a theft at a thrift shop and attempt to pass a fake $100.

Friday, October 24, 2025

Officers were dispatched via emergency tones to a reported assault in progress at the Cap Sante Lookout. Dispatch advised that they had received a text message from a person saying she was being assaulted. Officers responded and contacted the involved parties. The reporting party stated that she was living in a vehicle with the involved man and that tensions had been high due to the close living conditions. They argued over finances when the woman reported that the man pushed her around and grabbed her wrist. The officer observed some abrasions on her face, and she said they were from her interaction with the man. The man admitted to moving her arms away but denied intentionally assaulting or attempting to harm her. The woman reported that the man hit her with a closed first, and officers found probable cause for fourth-degree domestic-violence assault. Officers placed the man under arrest and transported him to Skagit County jail.

Saturday, October 25, 2025

Officers responded to a reported theft at a local thrift shop where someone had reportedly stolen a vehicle battery valued at about $245. Officers documented the theft and requested video if any is available.

Monday, October 27, 2025

Dispatch advised of a prowling call in the 300 block of Commercial Avenue. A store manager requested contact and stated that he witnessed two individuals on bikes behind his business and that he asked them to leave. Later he checked surveillance footage and discovered them rummaging through the business’s belongings at the rear of the building. Nothing was broken or taken and the manager just wanted to report the people for informational purposes. The man later found one of the business’s cameras missing and located near the Heart of Anacortes but stated it may have blown off in the wind.

Tuesday, October 28, 2025

An officer was dispatched to a fraud call in the 1700 block of Commercial Avenue where an employee told dispatch that a subject passed a fake bill and departed on foot. Officers arrived and contacted the cashier, who showed a movie prop $100 bill that a subject used to purchase about $37 worth of goods from the store. Officers viewed video and distributed it to local law enforcement for identification.

Thursday, October 30, 2025

The reporting party advised that a man was sleeping in a parking lot in the 1600 block of R Avenue and that the manager wanted the man trespassed. Upon contact, the manager decided she did not want him trespassed because he frequented the business but requested that he leave the business parking lot. An officer spoke with the man, who advised that he worked at night and slept in the parking lot during the day. He understood that the business wanted him to leave, and he did so.