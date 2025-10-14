Police Blotter, October 3 - 9, 2025

Anacortes Police Oct. 14 2025

Anacortes Police this week responded to calls of a theft of an electric mini-bike, constant dogs barking, and a cat needing rescue at a fuel facility.

Friday, October 3, 2025

Officers were on routine patrol and noticed spray paint on a stop sign at the corner of J Avenue and 29th Street. The officers pulled over and observed the spray paint on the sign. They photographed the graffiti and checked the surrounding area for cameras. The officers notified the city’s Streets department of the damage and to ask for an estimate of the cost to repair it.

Dispatch advised of a barking dog complaint in the 4200 block of Tyler Way. An officer responded and could immediately hear several dogs barking from the address of the call. The reporting party advised that the resident who owns the dogs was not home and that this is a constant problem. The officer noted that nobody was outside the house provoking the dogs or doing anything that would encourage them to bark. The officer completed an animal complaint notice and left it on the door of the residence.

Saturday, October 4, 2025

An officer was dispatched to a report of a fraud that occurred in the 1100 block of 24th Street. The reporting party stated that someone had opened a Verizon account under her name. An officer spoke to the reporting party, who said she had received an email stating someone had opened a Verizon account in her name. She had not lost any money, but the reporting party had an email stating she would be charged more than $120 per month for the account she had not opened, and she told the responding officer that she was in the process of disputing the account. The officer provided a case number and instructed the reporting party regarding how to obtain a hard copy of the police report.

Sunday, October 5, 2025

Dispatch advised of a burglary complaint in the 1700 block of Q Avenue. The reporting party advised that an unidentified individual had entered the gated area of a store in the area and left with an electric minibike. Officers documented the theft and checked the area and viewed security video of the theft.

Monday, October 6, 2025

There was a report of a cat stuck in equipment at a fuel facility in Anacortes. APD officers and AFD staff arrived and located the cat stuck in a depression used for fuel storage tanks. AFD let the stray cat out of the pit.

Tuesday, October 7, 2025

An officer was dispatched to a removal call in the 900 block of Commercial Avenue. The officer was advised that a woman ordered a beer but told the bartender at the address that she would not be paying for the beer. The reporting party wanted the woman trespassed. Officers arrived and found the woman inside a different restaurant, eating food provided for free by staff. An officer completed a trespass notice for the other restaurant, and the woman said she understood it and signed it.

Thursday, October 9, 2025

An officer was on patrol and observed a truck turn onto 26th Street. The officer checked the vehicle’s registration through dispatch and learned that the driver’s license had been revoked in the first degree. The officer contacted the driver, who denied having operated the truck. The officer cited the man via summons and notified his probation officer, as he was on conditions of release.