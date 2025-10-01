Art Walk this Friday Evening

Anacortes Now Oct. 1 2025 2 minutes read

Head downtown for First Friday Artwalk this Friday, from 6pm – 8pm.

Rockfish Grill, 320 Commercial Ave

We are featuring live music from the Savage Blues Band and be sure to check out the two new exterior art pieces, including one from Alfred Currier and one from Jennifer Bowman. They are a great way to decorate our outdoor seating area.

Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave

Presenting new oils by Jon Bradham. Bradham brings us landscapes, seascapes and a few with figures. Also showing are oil pastel landscapes by Kathleen Faulkner; soft pastel landscapes by Karen Bakke; an egg tempera series of Jack Gunter’s work of the great artists and his signature flying pig; small oil still life paintings by Bronwyn Groman. We also have a great selection of new jewelry, glass, sculptures and custom tables.

The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery, 1010 5th Street

Visit the studios above Scott Milo Gallery and see boldly painted florals and interior still lifes in oil by Cathy Schoenberg and sculpted oils by Michael Clough and watercolors and prints by Elizabeth Ockwell. Climb the stairs and see exciting paintings, prints and sculptures.

MoonWater Arts, 702 Commercial Ave

Join us in welcoming Autumn! Come in and enjoy browsing our extensive handcrafted gallery. With over 160 artists from here locally and throughout the United States. We are honored to carry so many artists’ wonderful works. Joanie Schwartz will be demonstrating many fused glass techniques, including the pulling of hot glass to create glass rods, and beautiful shapes for use in projects.

Wild Hemlock, 717 Commercial Ave

Wild Hemlock is hosting a live screen-printing demonstration where you can see our process in action. Justen will be printing live & you will have the first chance to snag our brand-new design, printed fresh right before your eyes. Choose your favorite apparel piece and take home a one-of-a-kind item hot off the press.

Clayhouse, 904 Commercial Ave

Drop by Clayhouse during 1st Friday Art Walk to check out our Fall/Halloween projects and pick up a 10% off coupon to use any time! We look forward to seeing you.