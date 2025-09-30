Police Blotter, September 19 - 24, 2025

Anacortes Police Sep. 30 2025 5 minutes read

Anacortes Police responded to a report of an aircraft down in the Guemes Channel, checked out a light on Mount Erie and logged a 50-year-old turtle that had gone missing from a classroom enclosure.

Friday, September 19, 2025

Dispatch advised of a burglary call in the 600 block of Seafarers Parkway. A security guard called to report that someone had broken into the bathroom. An officer responded and arrived, learning that a man and woman broke into the public bathroom after they were closed for the night. Nothing was broken, and the security guard provided video. The responding officer reviewed the videos and identified the man and woman with the help of another officer. Both will be trespassed from the property.

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Dispatch advised of a theft complaint at a store in the 900 block of 11th Street. The reporting party said she had pictures and camera footage of a customer walking out of the store with a cart full of groceries without paying. The customer had reportedly paid for a fly swatter but had not paid for any of the other items in her cart. The responding officer reviewed camera footage and recognized the female subject. The officer was able to locate the woman’s vehicle in the 800 block of 29th Street and contacted her at her home. When asked, she said she had chicken tenders for dinner and hesitated when the officer asked where she had gotten those chicken tenders. The officer informed her that she was on camera footage stealing items, and the officer informed her that she would be charged via summons with theft. The officer completed a trespass notice, which the woman signed.

Sunday, September 21, 2025

The reporting party advised of a light on Mount Erie. An officer responded and discovered a vehicle near the top of Mount Erie occupied by a man, who said he had gotten lost while rock-climbing but was now leaving.

Monday, September 22, 2025

A man called 911 and advised that he thought he was overdosing on cocaine. Officers found him in the 1000 block of 28th Street. The Anacortes Fire Department arrived and checked on the man, who decided he did not want to go to the hospital. He said he had somewhere to go, and someone was there to look after him.

Officers were dispatched to a downed aircraft in the area of the 2100 block of 9th Street in the Guemes Channel north of the address. There were multiple calls reporting that a plane had crashed and that the plane was now submerged with the pilot swimming to shore. Officers learned that the Guemes Ferry had just returned to dock and that it had picked up the downed pilot, who told officers he was uninjured and that the plane had likely gone down due to engine failure. The ferry captain advised that the plane had crashed 200 to 300 yards offshore and that the employees had seen it while eating lunch in the employee quarters. Officers contacted the FAA, National Transportation Safety Board and the Department of Ecology. Officers obtained the pilot’s insurance and noted that nothing appeared criminal with this incident.

Tuesday, September 23, 2025

An officer was dispatched to the 2500 block of Commercial Avenue. The reporting party advised that a woman broke a door on an outside refrigerator. The man keeps items for unhoused people outside for them to take. The refrigerator does not have a lock on its door and is accessible to everyone. Security footage showed a woman, who the responding officer recognized, opening the refrigerator door and then deliberately pushing it past its hinge point, breaking the door. The cost to replace the fridge would be about $200, the owner advised. He said he would like to press charges, and officers completed charging paperwork for third-degree malicious mischief.

Wednesday, September 24, 2025

A local schoolteacher reported that her classroom turtle had escaped from its enclosure sometime in a 20-minute period that day. She said it was about 50 years old, brown and gray with a curled-up shell and about five to six inches in diameter. The responding officer updated the lost animal book.

The reporting party said he was really drunk and ended up on an escort website. He did not remember the website name and said he did not do anything and left the website. The man said he then received a phone call from the supposed website manager stating that the reporting party needed to give him $1,500 for wasting his girl’s time or he would kidnap the reporting party’s wife. The officer called the purported manager, who answered the phone and promptly hung up, not answering again after the first call.

Thursday, September 25, 2025

Dispatch advised that the woman who had been trespassed for destroying the refrigerator was back on his property and had not yet been formally served with her trespass notice. Officers located the woman and informed her that she was being trespassed from the business, serving her with the notice. The woman signed the form and was told not to return to the business for a full year.