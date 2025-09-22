Anacortes Police arrest juvenile for verbal threats of violence

Anacortes Police have arrested and charged with a local student in connection with verbal threats of violence. Police did not release an identity or age of the student.

In a statement released this afternoon, Anacortes Police spokesman Brent Lindquist said, "On Thursday, Sept. 18, around the time students finished school for the day, the Anacortes Police Department’s school resource officer was made aware of alleged verbal threats of violence made by an Anacortes School District student to a fellow student."

The statement continued, "APD officers began investigating the threats on Thursday and continued that investigation on Friday. The investigation included interviews with numerous students, parents and ASD staff members."

"At the conclusion of their investigation, APD officers arrested the juvenile and submitted charging paperwork for threats to bomb or injure property. The student was taken into custody without incident and transported to Skagit County Juvenile Detention.

"We take these statements very seriously, and situations like this illustrate the importance of reporting these kinds of threats to law enforcement and school officials. We certainly understand that these situations can be difficult and frightening, but it is nonetheless important to remember to wait for the facts. During their investigation, officers did not find evidence to support claims that the suspect in this case had access to a firearm or brought one to school, nor that the suspect has a “kill list.” The wait for information can be frustrating, but the time taken for these investigations is crucial to ensure they are thorough and accurate."