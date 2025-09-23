Police Blotter, September 12 - 17, 2025

Anacortes Police Sep. 23 2025 4 minutes read

This past week, the Anacortes Police responded to a complaint about cars parked in front of a house, arrested three occupants of a car on drug charges and investigated a fight at a local motel.

Friday, September 12, 2025

The reporting party stated that her neighbors keep parking in front of her house making it difficult for her to see when she exits her driveway. She said she keeps putting notes on the vehicles asking them to park elsewhere but they keep parking in front of her house and respond by placing notes on her door saying they are legally parked and telling her to stop harassing them. She stated that a male who lives nearby has three vehicles that look suspicious. She also said she had seen a woman who said she lives alone, and the reporting party wondered how she could afford to live there or how the man could afford three vehicles. She suspected something sinister was afoot and wanted police to look into it. The responding officer informed her that there was no evidence of any criminal activity and was reminded that city streets are open to public parking.

Saturday, September 13, 2025

The reporting party’s cat had caught a bat and brought it into his residence. He had caught a bat in a shoebox for testing for rabies. He was advised to contact the animal hospital for assistance.

Sunday, September 14, 2025

An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 9000 block of South March’s Point Road due to a vehicle’s excessive speed. The driver provided an expired registration and no proof of insurance and claimed to have a “heavy foot.” The officer saw signs of impairment and ultimately arrested the driver for DUI. Officers ultimately cited the woman for DUI and speeding and cited the driver and her passenger for controlled substances. Officers seized fentanyl, laced cannabis and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia. Another man in the car was cited for violating a no-contact order with the driver.

A Stanwood man called to report a female was slumped over in a vehicle with flat tires and was in the middle of the roadway at R Avenue and 28th Street. The vehicle was reportedly running with an unopened White Claw observed next to the driver, who was breathing. The Kirkland woman was ultimately arrested and cited for DUI.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a fight at a local motel. The reporting party stated that about eight people were drinking beer and that there had been a physical altercation, but it was now stopped. Officers ultimately charged two men with disorderly conduct and transported both to Skagit County jail.

Monday, September 15, 2025

There was a complaint of a juvenile attempting to steal a crosswalk sign. An officer responded and contacted two juveniles in a vehicle. They said they were waiting for a friend to arrive. Both denied any involvement or intent to steal a crosswalk sign. The officer suggested that they not steal the sign if that was initially the plan.

Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Officers responded to a report from a man saying his daughter had texted him and saying that her boyfriend had been controlling her and hitting her. Officers spoke to the man and viewed texts from his daughter. Officers responded and spoke to the woman, who was very emotional and hesitant but said that her boyfriend had hit her the previous day. The officer could see bruising on her face. Officers arrested and charged the boyfriend with fourth-degree domestic-violence assault. Officers booked him into Skagit County jail.

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

An Anacortes woman called to report a cat she found on Sept. 1. Since that time, the reporting party had confirmed the microchip number and contacted the cat’s vet. The woman dropped the cat off at APD for the required 72-hour hold, and the responding officer tried repeatedly to contact the owner, with no reply. The woman who found the cat then completed an animal adoption form and adopted the cat herself.