Police Blotter, September 5 - 11, 2025

Anacortes Police Sep. 15 2025

Anacortes Police this week investigated an accidental firearm discharge, a noise complaint about a chainsaw, and a Road Closed sign that was apparently posted to see if anyone complained.

Friday, September 5, 2025

A delivery person initially reported a fire alarm at a residence in the 1200 block of 8th Street with the home’s occupants yelling inside. The caller updated dispatch to note that the homeowners were yelling over the alarm and how to turn it off and that police were not needed.

Sunday, September 7, 2025

There was a report of a possible domestic violence incident in the 1100 block of 27th Court. The reporting party stated that they heard cussing, screaming and loud banging coming from their upstairs neighbor’s apartment and stated that they felt the building shake. Officers spoke with the occupants of the home and learned from a woman that her boyfriend was watching a football game with her children and wrestling. Three children were in the apartment playing and did not appear to be in distress.

Monday, September 8, 2025

An Anacortes man called to report that he had purchased a vape in town and said he found it odd that the clerk removed the vape from its packaging and gave it to him when he purchased it. He said that, when he got home, he realized that the vape was not consistent with previous purchases of the same product. He said the vape did not last as long as previous ones of that brand had lasted, and also said it looked different. The man said he believed the vape had been switched from a name brand to one of lesser quality. He said he had not contacted the store about this issue. The officer suggested he speak to the store manager to figure out if it was an error, a product defect or a clerk acting on their own behalf. The officer also suggested contacting the Better Business Bureau and forwarded the report to the local Liquor and Cannabis Board.

Tuesday, September 9, 2025

The reporting party called a little after 4 p.m. and stated that his neighbor had been running a chainsaw all day and wanted a phone call regarding what could be done. An officer spoke to the reporting party, who said his neighbor had now stopped his chainsaw but had been running it at least two to three times per week during the afternoon and that it is an ongoing issue. The reporting party said he had not talked to his neighbor about this. The officer told the reporting party to call 911 if this becomes an issue during the evening and informed him of the Anacortes city ordinance on noise.

Wednesday, September 10, 2025

There was a report of a neighbor who posted a “No public access” sign in an alleyway on Oakes View Lane. An officer responded and saw the “Road Closed – No Public Access” sign across the alleyway. A man said he found the sign in the garage and posted it to see how long before complaints were called in. He took the sign down.

Thursday, September 11, 2025

Officers were dispatched to a weapon offense in the 800 block of 26th Street. The reporting party called in stating that her neighbors downstairs had shot through their ceiling and it went through hers. Officers ultimately determined that one of the men in an adjacent apartment had accidentally discharged a firearm. Officers found probable cause for reckless endangerment. Nobody was injured when the firearm was accidentally discharged.