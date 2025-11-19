Guemes Island Ferry fares to rise by 30 percent on January 1

photo: Dustin Creviston - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,

The 2026 fare schedule with an average 30% increase on most fares is designed to meet the 55% fare box recovery target next year.

Under the new fares, a ticket for a single adult will rise to $6.75 to $8.10 for non-peak and peak seasons, respectfully. Drivers, though, will pay between $21.50 to $26.50 for a vehicle less than 22 feet in length.

On July 27, 2023, the Skagit County Commissioners adopted a resolution which sets the ferry fare revenue target methodology, including the formula used to calculate fares each year. The County Commissioners stated they intend to reach a 65% fare box recovery target by December 31, 2028, which requires ferry fares to increase steadily from 2023 through 2028 to reach that target.

Meanwhile, the county Commissioners set rules for Non-expiry COVID paper punch cards. They can still be used through the end of this year, but beginning January 1 all unused cards will need to be converted to non-expiry e-tickets for travel. Conversion is by appointment at the Anacortes ferry terminal. Appointments will be available starting December 1, 2025, by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or calling 360-416-1466.

As part of the 2023 fare study, the Commissioners prioritized an equitable fare rate schedule to ensure fares are consistent with equivalent ferry systems and that fare revenue pays for a sufficient portion of the ferry operational costs. From 2015 to 2023, fares remained flat, while expenses for the ferry rose sharply, which has required the ferry division to rely on the road fund to absorb the remaining costs. In 2015, the ferry division required an additional $1.1M from the road fund. The 2026 road fund allocation is expected to be $2.7M.

The Commissioners said it is not financially viable to substantially rely on the road fund each year for the ferry division, as it takes significant resources away from roads, bridges, and culvert projects which are in dire need of repair or replacement. The anticipated fare increases from 2023 to 2028 will help balance the sources of revenue for the ferry division between users of the ferry and the road fund.