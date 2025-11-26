Anacortes Library making cutbacks

Anacortes Now Nov. 26 2025

The Anacortes Public Library has announced cutbacks to operating hours and some public services for the remainder of this year, following staffing reductions.

The library says the adjustments will enable the library to continue providing essential community services while operating with a smaller workforce.

“We continue to adjust to reduced staffing and are making difficult decisions to preserve the services our community relies on. Our remaining staff are stepping up, taking on new roles, and navigating schedule changes that require time and intention,” said Director Jeff Vogel.

“As a result, some services may shift, be temporarily reduced, or be reimagined as we move into the new year. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work toward a new equilibrium.”

Updated Operating Hours

The Library will close at 3:00 pm on Saturdays beginning December 6. As staff schedules are adjusted, the Library plans to be back to 4:00 pm closure on Saturdays by the end of January 2026.

The Library will close at 4:00 pm on Friday, December 26.

Service Changes

Passport services will remain paused through the end of the year and will be re-evaluated as we enter the new year.

Technology help hours are limited to Thursday from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm beginning December 4.

Interlibrary loan requests and processing for new items may be delayed.

Adjustments have been made to some regular programming. Please check the website or newsletter for updates.

Resource Reductions

Hoopla access for Anacortes Library patrons will be discontinued after December 31st, 2025.

How the Public Can Help

Support the Friends of the Library and the Anacortes Public Library Foundation. Look for updated volunteer opportunities on the Library website.