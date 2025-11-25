Police Blotter, November 14 - 20, 2025

Anacortes Police Nov. 25 2025

Anacortes Police this week responded to a report of someone pointing a green laser at NAS Whidbey aircraft near Anacortes Airport.

Friday, November 14, 2025

An officer was on routine patrol and observed a truck traveling southbound in the 2000 block of Commercial Avenue with its passenger-side headlight not illuminated. The officer initiated a traffic stop. The man told the officer that he had an ID card but no driver’s license. He said he was driving because he needed to get himself to work. He also stated that he did not have insurance. The responding officer placed him under arrest for driving, cited him and released him from custody.

Saturday, November 15, 2025

Officers were dispatched to a harassment call in the 1100 block of 27th Street. The reporting party advised that a neighbor was verbally harassing her son and that this had been an ongoing issue. She said her son was taking out the garbage and that the woman had yelled at him, flipped him off and called him a crybaby. Another officer contacted the other woman’s friend, who confirmed that this was an ongoing issue and that there had not been any physical contact nor threats of violence. As no crime had been committed, the officer suggested that they avoid any escalation and to avoid contact so the situation does not escalate further.

Sunday, November 16, 2025

An Anacortes man called to report an intoxicated male who had fallen off his bicycle after hitting a parked truck. The man reportedly left on foot with one shoe on. The officer contacted the man nearby, who was treated by AFD staff due to severe intoxication and a complaint of chest pain. The reporting party advised that the owner of the truck had already left and was not worried about any damage to the truck because it was already beaten up. The officer took the injured man’s bicycle to his residence and left it with his wife.

Monday, November 17, 2025

An Oak Harbor man was driving on Highway 20 Spur when a large tree fell onto his vehicle from the east side of the highway. His vehicle sustained damage to the front bumper, hood and front window. No apparent injuries were reported. The man provided his insurance card, registration and driver’s license.

Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Officers responded to a domestic-violence call in the 1100 block of 24th Street. An Anacortes man called from off-site to report a verbal domestic-violence incident involving two people at the location. He said his daughter recorded the incident via SnapChat and was hiding in her room. All three participants said the argument was verbal only and nothing was broken, with no firearms reported in the residence or available to the parties involved. All parties agreed to stay separated for the remainder of the day.

Thursday, November 20, 2025

An officer was dispatched to a disorderly conduct complaint in the 4000 block of Airport Road. The officer was advised that a green laser was being pointed at a military aircraft flying three miles north of the airport. The officer spoke to an employee at Seattle Air Traffic Control, who stated that NAS Whidbey contacted them about the green laser being pointed at their military plane. They were advised to contact the APD due to the proximity of the aircraft to the Anacortes Airport. No other information was provided other than to advise APD of what had happened regarding the laser pointer.