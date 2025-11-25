State agency honors Island Health CEO

photo: Island Health

Island Health CEO Elise Cutter has been named Washington State’s 2025 “Community Star.” This honor is awarded by the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) to recognize outstanding contributions to rural health care.

This is the first time anyone in Skagit County has received this award since it was created ten years ago.

In her Community Star profile, Cutter is described as, "a visionary leader who has strengthened through innovation, workforce development and community engagement....Under her leadership, the hospital has relocated and modernized the helipad, secured the emergency department, implemented advanced technology, and launched a groundbreaking partnership with the Anacortes Family Center and the City of Anacortes that ensures healthcare access for those most vulnerable in the community,."

On the third Thursday of November each year, NOSORH leads NRHD, an annual celebration honoring the selfless, community-minded, and determined individuals and organizations that serve the health needs of the nearly 61 million people living in rural America.

Island Health is proud to join NOSORH in honoring Cutter as Washington's Community Star, along with the healthcare professionals across the organization who help provide access to care for our community.

Established in 2015 in conjunction with NRHD, the Community Star Recognition Program tells the stories of those making a difference in rural communities. Since then, more than 400 inspiring rural Stars have been honored nationwide.