Police Blotter, November 21 - 27, 2025

Anacortes Police Dec. 2 2025 3 minutes read

Police this week investigated a hit-and-run and jailed a daughter in a domestic violence incident.

Friday, November 21, 2025

The reporting party requested a welfare check on a man in the women’s restroom in the 300 block of O Avenue requesting they be moved along. Officers contacted a 32-year-old Anacortes man, and he agreed to move along.

Saturday, November 22, 2025

There was a report of a male subject yelling for help at the Washington State Ferry Terminal. An officer contacted the man, who said he could not stand up due to issues with his hip. The APD officer requested AFD paramedics respond, and they did so, taking the man to Island Health for medical care.

Officers were dispatched to a malicious mischief complaint near the intersection of 5th Street and O Avenue. The reporting party stated that her vehicle’s window was broken and requested in-person contact. Officers contacted her near her vehicle and took photographs of the damage. The woman said the damage happened while she was shopping in a nearby store and had noticed people mowing in an adjacent lot. She said she spoke to the person mowing, who was apologetic and said the clipping deflector was pointing away from the street. An officer provided a case number and asked the woman to call and see if she noticed anything stolen.

Sunday, November 23, 2025

Officers were dispatched to a domestic-violence incident in the 1700 block of 36th Street. The reporting party advised that her daughter had kicked and hit her. Officers ultimately arrested and submitted charging documents for fourth-degree domestic-violence assault before transporting the daughter to the Skagit County jail.

Tuesday, November 25, 2025

An officer was dispatched to a reported hit-and -un complaint in the area of the Fidalgo Pool in the 1600 block of 22nd Street. The reporting party advised that she had been waiting to pick up her children from school when an SUV struck the rear of her vehicle. The reporting party said she followed the vehicle for a time and honked, but it drove away. The collision was not captured on video footage, but the reporting party advised that she would pursue charges if a suspect could be identified. The officer provided the reporting party with the associated case number.

Wednesday, November 26, 2025

There was a report of a transient woman at an Anacortes restaurant who wiped the windows with her clothes. The reporting party also advised that the woman had wiped his car window while he was inside. An officer contacted the woman, who advised that she was packing her things and moving along.

Thursday, November 27, 2025

An Anacortes man said he heard someone on his boat in a local marina and advised that he had locked himself below deck. An officer arrived and contacted the reporting party via telephone. He stated that he was not entirely sure if someone was on his boat, but it sounded as though someone was talking to themselves. Officers then made their way to the boat, locating it in the specified slip. The reporting party was the only person located. He advised that it did not appear that anything was missing. Officers checked the surrounding boats and did not locate anything of note.