Holiday Artwalk this Friday

Anacortes Now Dec. 3 2025 2 minutes read

photo: Tuscan Glow by Marcel Schwarb at Scott Milo Gallery

Head downtown for the Holiday Artwalk on Friday, December 5 from 6 – 9pm, in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce’s tree lighting event. Dozens of merchants in Old Town Anacortes will feature the work of local artists and offer specials of the night. There will be paintings, sculptures, jewelry, photography, music, treats and other grand creations to fulfill your holiday shopping needs. Come and shop for the holidays and enjoy some holiday cheer. This event is co-sponsored by The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce and the Anacortes Creative District.

Locations:

Clayhouse, 904 Commercial Ave

Various Ceramicists — Special of the night: Handmade Ornaments

Elle Nicole Collective, 718 Commercial Ave

Elle Nicole — Special of the night; Holiday Gifts

Wild Hemlock, 717 Commercial Ave

Carla Seaton — Mixed Media

Wishing Rock, 716 Commercial Ave

Holiday Décor & Handmade Gifts — Special of the night: 10% off plants

Fidalgo Fudge Co., 715 Commercial Ave

Trista Sakuma — Handmade Fudge, Sweet Treats & Specialty Gifts

Fidalgo Artisan Yarn & Clothing, 711 Commercial Ave

Hand Dyed Luxury Yarns & Gifts — Special of the night: 10% off all kits

Bakerview Games, 709 Commercial Ave

Kara Golden — Watercolor & Photography

MoonWater Arts, 702 Commercial Ave

Variety of artists — Variety of specials

Anacortes City Hall, 904 6th St

98221 Artists — Mixed Media Paintings & Sculpture

Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave

Janice Wall — Pastels

Eric Wiegardt — Watercolors

Lorna Libert — Oils

Elizabeth Ockwell — Watercolor & Mixed Media

Susan McManamen — Oils

Fatima Young — Oils

Marcel Schwarb — Oils and Acrylics

The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery, 1010 5th Street

Cathy Schoenberg — Oil Paintings, Cards & Calendars

Michael Clough — Oil Paintings & Rock Sculptures

Friends of Anacortes Community Forest Lands, 404 Commercial Ave

Forest Discovery Center — Forest Land Exhibit

Chilly Rain Retro, 402 Commercial Ave

Rachel Muntean — Mixed Media

Rockfish Grill, 320 Commercial Ave

Bluesfish — Live Music