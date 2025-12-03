Holiday Artwalk this Friday

photo: Tuscan Glow by Marcel Schwarb at Scott Milo Gallery
Head downtown for the Holiday Artwalk on Friday, December 5 from 6 – 9pm, in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce’s tree lighting event. Dozens of merchants in Old Town Anacortes will feature the work of local artists and offer specials of the night. There will be paintings, sculptures, jewelry, photography, music, treats and other grand creations to fulfill your holiday shopping needs. Come and shop for the holidays and enjoy some holiday cheer. This event is co-sponsored by The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce and the Anacortes Creative District.
Locations:
Clayhouse, 904 Commercial Ave
Various Ceramicists — Special of the night: Handmade Ornaments
Elle Nicole Collective, 718 Commercial Ave
Elle Nicole — Special of the night; Holiday Gifts
Wild Hemlock, 717 Commercial Ave
Carla Seaton — Mixed Media
Wishing Rock, 716 Commercial Ave
Holiday Décor & Handmade Gifts — Special of the night: 10% off plants
Fidalgo Fudge Co., 715 Commercial Ave
Trista Sakuma — Handmade Fudge, Sweet Treats & Specialty Gifts
Fidalgo Artisan Yarn & Clothing, 711 Commercial Ave
Hand Dyed Luxury Yarns & Gifts — Special of the night: 10% off all kits
Bakerview Games, 709 Commercial Ave
Kara Golden — Watercolor & Photography
MoonWater Arts, 702 Commercial Ave
Variety of artists — Variety of specials
Anacortes City Hall, 904 6th St
98221 Artists — Mixed Media Paintings & Sculpture
Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave
Janice Wall — Pastels
Eric Wiegardt — Watercolors
Lorna Libert — Oils
Elizabeth Ockwell — Watercolor & Mixed Media
Susan McManamen — Oils
Fatima Young — Oils
Marcel Schwarb — Oils and Acrylics
The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery, 1010 5th Street
Cathy Schoenberg — Oil Paintings, Cards & Calendars
Michael Clough — Oil Paintings & Rock Sculptures
Friends of Anacortes Community Forest Lands, 404 Commercial Ave
Forest Discovery Center — Forest Land Exhibit
Chilly Rain Retro, 402 Commercial Ave
Rachel Muntean — Mixed Media
Rockfish Grill, 320 Commercial Ave
Bluesfish — Live Music