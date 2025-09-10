Police Blotter, August 29 - September 4, 2025

Anacortes Police Sep. 10 2025 5 minutes read

Anacortes Police this week helped a delivery driver who got locked inside a business, looked for a large pig and again dealt with a woman who repeatedly confronts people she says are scammers.

Friday, August 29, 2025

There was a report of a very large pig at Tursi Park. There were people near the pig who it seemed to belong to, and the reporting party was unsure if any of this was allowed. An officer responded to the park but the pig and people were no longer there.

Sunday, August 31, 2025

An officer was dispatched to a traffic enforcement call at the Washington State Ferry Terminal. A woman called to report that she was following a possible DUI driver. The reporting party said she had spoken with the driver and noted slurred speech and stumbling on the ferry. The officer approached the man’s car and observed numerous empty beer cans, and the officer smelled an obvious odor of intoxicants emitting from the vehicle. The man said he had drank earlier after getting off work, and he declined to do any voluntary tests to ensure he was safe to drive. Based on all the evidence, the officer established probable cause for driving under the influence. There was an eleven-year-old child in the back seat of the car, leading to probable cause for reckless endangerment. The man later refused a breath test, and the responding officer obtained a search warrant for the man’s blood. The man’s blood was obtained at the hospital, and he was cited for DUI and reckless endangerment and released to a sober driver.

Monday, September 1, 2025

A delivery driver got locked into a business after an employee left without noticing the driver was still in the building dropping off a package. The responding officer contacted the delivery driver, who said there were no doors unlocked. The officer was able to contact the employee and asked her to come back to the business and let the driver out, which she did.

Tuesday, September 2, 2025

An officer was dispatched to a removal call in the 900 block of 11th Street. A man with a history of stealing was at a store and they wanted him trespassed. The officer arrived on scene and noticed the man standing nearby. The officer recognized the man from previous contacts, and dispatch confirmed that he had been trespassed from the location. Officers contacted him and found multiple items commonly used to smoke controlled substances. Officers placed the man under arrest for second-degree trespass. Officers disposed of the drug-related items and released the man, notifying him of his upcoming court date.

Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Dispatch advised of an assault in the 900 block of 11th Street. The reporting party stated that a scammer spat at her and left in a van. The reporting party stated that she knew the scammers and said they live in Everett and don’t pay their rent. She said they scam people in multiple states and said she is part of a group that follows these people to prevent them from scamming people in their panhandling activities and said she was trying to get them out of Anacortes. She said she saw a woman panhandling with her daughter and walked to them to confront them about being scammers while she was recording the people with her phone. The responding officer asked how the woman responded to being confronted, and the reporting party said she didn’t say anything but flipped her off and began packing her things and walking to the van parked in the parking lot where a man was supervising other young children. The reporting party said she followed the woman to the van and continued to film her and that the man opened the van door and spit on her. She said the man tried to hit her and then spit on her again. The reporting party said she had other physical confrontations with the man and woman in the past, and she said everyone ignored her and did not want to get involved, and that an employee at a nearby store got angry with her and accused her of being the problem. The responding officer informed her that the property owners had not called to have the woman removed and noted that she appeared to be putting herself in harm’s way and creating situations in which the police are called. The woman said she had video of the altercation, and the officer documented the case and requested the video. The woman has at least eight police reports in Anacortes in which she was told to leave the panhandlers alone.

Thursday, September 4, 2025

Officers were dispatched to a disorderly conduct complaint regarding a man yelling out of his green tent at the corner of T Avenue and 28th Street. The man had been previously contacted by officers on multiple occasions for similar activity. Officers contacted the man, who said he was doing fine and said he was not yelling at anybody. He provided a false name to officers, who were eventually able to identify him and refer him to the Anacortes Family Center for resources, as he could not continue camping in that location.