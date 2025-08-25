Polioce Blotter, August 15 - 21, 2025

Anacortes Police Aug. 25 2025 4 minutes read

Anacortes officers checked out damage caused by a camper trailer, investigated a fight at the state ferry landing, as well as a drug overdose downtown.

Friday, August 15, 2025

Officers were dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of M Avenue and 22nd Street. The reporting party stated that a trailer drove up on a curb and ran over some safety poles. He also said the vehicle was a camper trailer being towed by a fifth-wheel truck. The vehicle drove away, and police units checked the area but were unable to locate it. Officers arrived and observed the sidewalk posts bent over with the concrete around them pulled up. The approximate cost to repair the damage was about $500; officers documented the damage.

Saturday, August 16, 2025

Officers were dispatched to a priority call of a fight in progress between two women at the Anacortes Fery Terminal. Officers responded in an expedient manner and learned that the two involved parties were separated, with one holding a child and boarding the ferry and the other remaining on-site in the holding lot. The woman in the holding area described the incident, saying the other woman is her sister and that they were traveling to a wedding. While waiting, the sister who had boarded the ferry allegedly made a comment about her sister’s skin condition, which led to the woman in the holding area responding with vulgar remarks. This allegedly upset the other woman, and the two engaged in a heated exchange. The woman denied that the altercation had become physical, but the responding officer observed visible red marks and raised, agitated skin on her arm. When questioned about these injuries, the woman admitted that her sister had struck her multiple times. Officers developed probable cause for fourth-degree assault and transferred the call to a Washington State Patrol trooper, as the incident occurred in WSP jurisdiction.

Sunday, August 17, 2025

The reporting party believed that a man was overdosing in an alleyway in the 1100 block of 11th Street. He had apparently shaken his head when asked if he was okay but was reportedly conscious and breathing. Anacortes Fire Department medics arrived first to the alley and contacted the man, who declined assistance but admitted to drug use. Officers contacted the man as he was walking away and he declined needing assistance or medical attention, and declined having drugs. He departed on foot.

Monday, August 18, 2025

Dispatch advised of a malicious mischief complaint in the 1600 block of R Avenue. A woman advised that her vehicle’s rear window had been broken with an object. The responding officer observed that the damage may have been caused by heat coming from the vehicle’s heating element. The woman’s four cats, which reside in the car with her, were found unharmed. The officers documented the damage.

Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Dispatch advised of a traffic hazard complaint at Sharpes Corner. The reporting party advised that it appeared someone had run over a yield sign. An officer arrived and cleared the sign from the roadway, noting that someone had clearly struck the yield sign. The officer documented the damage and photographed the sign.

Thursday, August 21, 2025

An officer responded to a phone harassment complaint in the 1300 block of J Avenue. The reporting party advised that he had been woken up 30 minutes prior by kids. He reported that he had received calls and texts from kids meowing at him, suspecting the callers had gotten his phone number from a lost cat poster he had posted. The man also said he had received a CashApp request from a phone number. He provided the phone numbers to the responding officer, one of which showed in the APD records system that it belonged to a 17-year-old in Mount Vernon. The responding officer agreed to call the juvenile and tell him to stop.