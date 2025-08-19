Police Blotter, August 8 - 14, 2025

Anacortes Police Aug. 19 2025 4 minutes read

This week, Anacortes Police dealt with a cyber-fraud case with a reported loss of $13,000, talked to a couple having sex, advising them to close their window, and checked out a report of a juvenile “running around” in a diaper.

Friday, August 8, 2025

An Anacortes man called dispatch to speak to an officer regarding phone fraud. The man told the responding officer that he had found his computer not working, and that it had a message telling him to call Microsoft for repairs. He called a number that he thought was Microsoft and ended up sending $15,000 in Bitcoin to the scammers. The man noted that the person claiming to be from the federal government was very convincing and sent him paperwork to fill out, which included his social security number, bank account information and other personal information. The responding officer instructed the man to report the fraud to the federal government and to contact his bank to place holds on his accounts. While the officer was with the man, the scammer called back, and the officer answered the phone. The scammer hung up and would not speak with police.

Multiple reporting parties advised of a juvenile in a diaper running around without adult supervision. As the responding officer arrived, the child’s mother located her daughter and advised that she had run out of the back door while she was cleaning the house and that this was the first time this had occurred.

There was a report of two human voices yelling and a dog barking, possibly from an apartment in the 900 block of 23rdStreet. An officer responded and heard two people acting amorously very loudly with their windows open. The officer contacted them to see if they were okay, and they advised that they were having sex. The officer advised them to close the window.

Sunday, August 10, 2025

Dispatch reported an open phone line with TV noises in the background. An officer contacted an Anacortes man with two of his daughters, one of which is two years old. The man advised that his two-year-old obtained his phone and accidentally called 911. The officer did not observe any signs of distress.

Monday, August 11, 2025

There was a report of the neighbor’s dog getting loose. An officer responded and arrived at the scene, finding a dog lying in the roadway. When the officer parked, the dog got up, walked home and started barking. The owner opened the door and apologized.

Tuesday, August 12, 2025

An officer responded to a theft complaint in the 2400 block of T Avenue. The reporting party advised that about $6,500 worth of boat equipment had been stolen. He said he had interviewed all his employees and yielded no information on the whereabouts of the equipment. The officer documented the theft.

Wednesday, August 13, 2025

An officer was responding to another car and noticed a vehicle that had apparently collided with a guardrail near the roundabout on Highway 20 Spur. The officer contacted a man, who said he thought he had a concussion. Aid arrived and checked on the man, and the officer noticed the odor of intoxicants coming from the man and noted that his speech was slurred and repetitive. The man said he had not had an alcoholic beverage since he was 16 years old and his mom gave him a “duck fart.” Ultimately, officers arrested the man for DUI, with a breath test later revealing his blood alcohol level to be around a 0.234, with the legal limit being .08. Officers cited the man for DUI and dangerously distracted driving and released him, transporting him home.

Thursday, August 14, 2025

An officer pulled over a vehicle in the 2800 block of Commercial Avenue after seeing the vehicle fail to signal multiple times. The man’s license was suspended in the first degree, and the responding officer took him into custody, citing him for first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without a required ignition interlock device.