Police Blotter, August 1 - 7, 2025

Anacortes Police Aug. 12 2025 4 minutes read

Anacortes Police checked out a report of a chicken crossing a road, a shattered toilet in a street, and a local connection to an internet fraud case out of Florida with a loss of over $50,000.

Friday, August 1, 2025

There was a report of a chicken crossing the road in and out of traffic in the area of Saint Mary’s Drive and Fidalgo Avenue. By the time an officer arrived in the area, the chicken had already crossed, and the officer could not locate it to ask why. Neighbors informed the officer that the chicken had been hanging around the area for a few days and that they would call back if they had more information.

Saturday, August 2, 2025

Officers responded to a report of shattered porcelain in the roadway. When officers arrived, they discovered a porcelain toilet and its remains all over both lanes of travel in the 2700 block of D Avenue, with a lone toilet lid with a “FREE” sign on it. The roadway required closure and extensive cleanup, but with the assistance of the Anacortes Parks Department, the roadway was cleared. No witnesses were present, and it was unknown how the toilet ended up in that location.

There was a report of a man chasing cars in a parking lot in the 900 block of 11th Street. Officers contacted a man, who advised that an unknown person yelled insults at him prior to leaving. This was confirmed by multiple other individuals on the scene. No crime was reported, and the other party involved was no longer in the area.

Sunday, August 3, 2025

The reporting party stated that they think they heard six to eight gunshots in a parking lot on Skyline Way. The reporting party did not see any related people or cars and was the only reporter. An officer arrived and contacted a woman in the parking lot, who advised that someone had discharged fireworks somewhere off Cabana Lane. The officer checked the area and did not locate anyone discharging fireworks or hear anything that sounded like gunshots.

Monday, August 4, 2025

Dispatch advised of a motor vehicle accident in the 2100 block of Ferry Terminal Road. The reporting party advised that his truck was hit in the parking lot and that someone had left a note saying that a gray van had hit his truck. An officer responded, and the man advised that he had returned to his vehicle and found the note and that he saw the damage after reading the note. While the officer was speaking to the reporting party, the man who had written the note approached them and said he witnessed a woman in a van hit the bumper of the truck and drive away. The man had written down the license plate and relayed it to the officer. The woman said she had exited her vehicle, checked and noted no damage, so she drove away. The responding officer reminded her that anyone involved in an accident must report it and contact local law enforcement, which she stated she understood. The officer documented her information for the reporting party’s insurance.

Wednesday, August 6, 2025

An officer received a phone call from a Florida detective requesting assistance with a fraud case that he said may have a suspect in Anacortes. The officer reviewed the report and noted that a woman had been scammed out of many thousands of dollars after being tricked into thinking that she was chatting online with an actor from General Hospital, who had said he would allegedly come visit her if he paid her in Apple gift cards to cover his travel expenses. Over the course of a couple of months, she had sent him more than $14,000 in Apple gift cards and more than $30,000 in Bitcoin. She had also sent almost $10,000 to two different CashApp accounts, one of which was traced to a man whose last known address was in Anacortes. The responding officer spoke with the man, discovering that he was the victim of a scam as well and that he likely believed that the money he had gotten from the Florida woman was meant for his internet girlfriend. The officer documented his findings and let the Florida detective know.

Thursday, August 7, 2025

There was a report of a male subject with a bottle of liquor passed out behind a store in the 900 block of 17th Street. The reporting party requested he be moved along. Officers arrived and contacted the man, who departed the property.