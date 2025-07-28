Police Blotter, July 18 - 24, 2025

Anacortes Police Jul. 28 2025 3 minutes read

Anacortes Police responded to calls regarding man using drugs in a store restroom, a report of a man walking a white line on Highway 20, and the theft of a dog that wasn’t.

Friday, July 18, 2025

There was a report of an unconscious man in the bathroom of a store in the 1700 block of Q Avenue, possibly overdosing. An officer responded and arrived as the man was waking up. Medics treated him on the scene and ultimately refused further medical assistance.

Numerous concerned citizens reported locating and capturing an injured seagull, one of whom agreed to transport the gull to a local veterinarian for treatment.

Dispatch was contacted by a man regarding an alcohol problem at a residence in the 4700 block of Yorkshire Drive. The man said his neighbor was outside cursing, accusing people of many things and was insulting his wife and grandfather. The man was actively drinking Four Lokos and sitting on the bumper of a vehicle parked in the driveway of the residence. The reporting party noted that nothing had been physical but the man was verbally abusive to his own family. Officers spoke to the parties involved and determined that nothing criminal had occurred, but officers provided domestic-violence resources and counseled the man’s wife regarding their living situation.

Saturday, July 19, 2025

A subject threw a lit cigarette into a dumpster in the 800 block of Commercial Avenue, causing the dumpster to smoke. Officers arrived and doused the dumpster to extinguish the smoke. The Anacortes Fire Department arrived and sprayed water into the dumpster. Officers spoke with the man who tossed the cigarette and educated him on the proper way to dispose of cigarettes after use.

Sunday, July 20, 2025

There was a report of a party in the 1700 block of Ohio Avenue with music and loud voices. An officer arrived and located the residence. The officer knocked on the door and talked to a man, who agreed to turn down the music and to tell people to quiet down.

The reporting party advised hearing a child yell “ow ow ow” and “I want my mommy,” in the 1000 block of 14th Street. Officers contacted the mother, who said her four-year-old son was crying because she had turned off his gaming console due to his behavior. Officers observed no signs of distress.

Monday, July 21, 2025

There was a report of a man with white headphones dancing on the white line almost in traffic on Highway 20. Officers located the man walking along the shoulder. He agreed to stay out of the road for the remainder of his travels.

Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Dispatch was contacted by a woman who reported that she believed her dog had been taken from her vehicle in the 900 block of 11th Street. As an officer arrived at the scene, the reporting party called back and told dispatch that her dog was at the residence and had not been taken from the vehicle.

Thursday, July 24, 2025

Dispatch advised of a disorderly complaint at a bar on Commercial Avenue. The reporting party stated that a man yelled at staff before leaving on a bicycle. He was reportedly holding scissors out at staff while shouting and smiling strangely. The reporting party stated that he had drank a beer and half of a shot before being cut off when he started acting crazy. The bar requested trespass. Officers were unable to locate anyone matching that description in the area but collected footage of the man and distributed it to local law enforcement for identification.