Police Blotter, July 11 - 17, 2025

Anacortes Police Jul. 22 2025 7 minutes read

This week, Anacortes Police dealt with several suspicious cyber fraud cases. And, then there’s goats here, then there.

Friday, July 11, 2025

Officers were called after a man parked his motorcycle on the sidewalk and ignored a disabled citizen who confronted him around 3:30 p.m. in the 900 block of 11th St. Officers contacted the 41-year-old Anacortes man, who said he’d hurt his foot and reportedly admitted parking on the sidewalk was wrong. The man had a suspended license. He was told to move the motorcycle off the sidewalk and coordinate for a licensed driver to pick it up.

A 65-year-old Anacortes man reported he also fell for a “you missed jury duty” scam. He withdrew money from his bank account but stopped before depositing it into a Bitcoin machine because he found this suspicious. He was told this is a common scam.

A 31-year-old Anacortes man reported seeing a man tie an electronic device to a post and walk off around 8 p.m. in the area of Eighth Street and Commercial Avenue. Officers located the device and confirmed with the director of the Ragnar Relay event being held the next day that the device was a timing monitor for tracking participants.

A 54-year-old Anacortes man is facing charges of theft after allegedly stealing about $43 worth of merchandise from a store in the 900 block of 11th Street around 10:30 p.m. Officers were called after the man reportedly left without paying. Employees provided a description and license plate. Officers contacted the man at home, who allegedly said he was working, but the paychecks are slow. He was cited and released.

A 58-year-old California woman called from Orcas Island to see if an officer could check on her vehicle in the Washington State Ferries parking lot. An Airtag, which was hidden inside the vehicle, was tracking to Portland, Ore. Officers found the vehicle in the Anacortes terminal and verified it was locked. Officers told the woman it was unknown why the Airtag would be tracking to Portland.

Saturday, July 12, 2025

A truck was legally parked at a business in the 900 block of 33rd Street when it rolled south across the street and hit a second vehicle, also legally parked. Both vehicles were unoccupied. Officers assisted with an exchange of information

A 46-year-old transient man faces a burglary charge after reportedly entering a store he had previously been trespassed from and stealing about $17 worth of merchandise. Officers were called around 3 p.m. to the 900 block of 11th Street after an employee reported noticing the man leave without paying. Officers contacted the man nearby, who reportedly admitted to taking items from the store.

A caller reported a couple yelling in the parking lot in the 900 block of 11th Street around 10 p.m. Officer contacted a 44-year-old woman and her 45-year-old husband. The woman said they both had long days and were tired. Her husband didn’t feel like cooking dinner and that is where the disagreement started. She said she understood why they were both frustrated.

Monday, July 14, 2025

An 18-year-old Anacortes man reported he was a victim of fraud. He started talking to an unknown girl on Instagram when she sent him a nude photo. He reciprocated and then received a text from a random number asking for $500 or the nude picture he sent would be sent to all his friends. He provided the fraudster with $180 before contacting police. He was advised to block the account and numbers and not provide any more money. The man said he’d already reported the incident to the FBI through IC3.gov.

A 21-year-old Anacortes woman was cited for failure to secure load after 10 crab pots fell off the trailer she was pulling around 1:30 p.m. She told officers the pots were strapped down but when she turned from Highway 20 onto R Avenue the back pods fell off and hit the front bumper of another vehicle. There was no damage. Officers blocked the road until the pots were removed.

A 54-year-old California man was cited for improper lane usage after hitting another car while both were trying to turn right from 12th Street to D Avenue around 2:15 p.m. The man used the striped lane to turn right, which caused him to collide with a vehicle using the travel lane to turn right, which is correct. The officer told the man the striped lane is not for traveling and he said something to the effect “Everyone else was using the lane.”

Officers were called to a fight involving multiple juveniles around 5 p.m. in the 2400 block of Commercial Avenue. A 15-year-old boy reportedly hit a 13-year-old boy over a disagreement. A third juvenile, a 13-year-old Anacortes girl, also reported hitting the 15-year-old boy while trying to separate the two. Parents were notified. Aid was not required and nobody wanted to pursue charges. The juveniles were counseled on their behavior.

A caller reported their neighbor’s garage door was open and her car was gone, which was unusual. Officers were able to get in touch with the homeowner, who said she’s camping and accidentally left the door open. She gave officers permission to enter the garage and secure the door.

Tuesday, July 15, 2025

An 87-year-old Anacortes woman called about a potential Medicare card scam. The person on the phone asked if she received her new card. The woman hung up the phone. The officer talked about how her Medicare card does not have an expiration date on it, so it was probably a scam.

A 39-year-old transient man was cited for theft after reportedly stealing a $300 jade dragon statue from a store in the 1000 block of 10th Street. Video of the incident shows the man walk into the store, look around, grab the statue and leave. Police recognized the man, who was later interviewed about the theft, which he denied. He was trespassed from the business and cited.

A 63-year-old Anacortes woman reported a possible scam call from an online Google phone number. The caller informed her there was mail from Mexico in her name being shipped to Texas, which contained drugs. He requested her credit card information, which she did not provide. Officers confirmed the call was fraudulent.

A caller reported two goats were tied up under the eaves at a business I the 1500 block of Commercial Avenue around 9 p.m. Officers arrived and found what appeared to be goat feces, but no goats. Officers later contacted a 41-year-old transient man walking his two leashed adult goats by the Anchor Inn. He confirmed the goats had previously been tied up where described. He claimed to be on the way to Heart Lake Road to stay on property there. Officers discussed city ordinances with him regarding the goats. The man went on his way with the goats.

Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Two wallets, containing driver’s licenses and credit cards, as well as about $160 in cash were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 2000 block of J Avenue. There are no suspects.

A caller reported a man and his goats were in the 900 block of D Avenue and the goats were eating landscaping at neighboring houses. The man was told goats are not allowed within Anacortes city limits. He was working on arrangements to remove them from the city.

Thursday, July 17, 2025

A 63-year-old Bellingham woman was arrested on a charge of DUI after an officer stopped her for speeding in the 8400 block of S. Marchs Point Road just after midnight. The officer noticed signs of intoxication and completed field sobriety tests, which she reportedly performed poorly on. She was also offered a portable breath test, which she declined. She allegedly told officers she was impaired by lack of sleep. Officers got a search warrant for a blood sample. She was cited and released to a sober driver.

A 34-year-old Anacortes woman called police to report an aggressive cat outside her apartment that attacks her every time she tried to go outside. She later told officers it was her cat. The cat departed before officers arrived. She was told the cat is gone for now but police don’t have a long-term solution for her cat.