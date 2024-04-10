Police: Murder victim's husband now the suspect

Anacortes Now Apr. 10 2024

Anacortes Police now say the husband of the 41-year old school teacher who was apparently murdered in the family home on Tuesday is suspected of the crime.

The victim, 41-year-old Caitlin Follstad, a teacher at Island View Elementary School, was found dead on Tuesday afternoon by a family member, who called 911. A friend said she had gone home for lunch, but never returned to the school.

The 911 caller said the victim's husband may be suicidal and was headed to Deception Pass, where Washington State Patrol did, in fact, locate his vehicle parked on the center island.

Police now say the victim's husband, Kevin Follstad, is the prime suspect in the case. He is missing, but police believe a body reported in the water at Deception Pass bridges is Follstad's. The body has not been recovered as of mid-afternoon Wednesday..

Caitlin Follstad was a mother of three and police said the children weren't home at the time of the crime.

A statement posted to the Anacortes School District web site said Caitlin Follstad was a cherished member of the Island View community."Her passion for education led her to Island View Elementary, where she served as a teacher, mentor, and friend. The Anacortes School District extends its sympathies to Caitlin's family, friends, students, and colleagues during this difficult time."

School officials said grief counselors and mental health specialists are available to students and staff affected by the loss.

"In honor of the tragic loss to the ASD family, the school has lowered its flags to half-staff as a solemn tribute and sign of respect and it will remain that way for the rest of the week," Irish said on the district's website on Wednesday.

Police say "Kevin Follstad’s prior contacts with local law enforcement are very limited. The APD did respond to a call related to his mental health in March, but his behavior at the time did not fit the criteria for involuntary treatment, and he declined to speak to medical professionals voluntarily."

The Washington State Crime Lab is processing the murder scene, but were expected to finish up Wednesday evening